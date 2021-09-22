High End Graphics Card Stock 6900 XT vs 3090

The problem is cards used to sell at MSRP, if retailers or etailers are selling them at above MSRP prices then you may as well list BUY IT NOW's on eBay along side them because that's kinda all the same pool of potential buyers, then. "Willing to over-pay? Step right up and take your pick!". 3090's should start being offered at $3000 each, so there can at least be a small supply of them available, that's probably a pain threshold few but those with the deepest pockets would wish to cross. (HOWEVER, nice job on the aggregation list and publishing above. Well done, Sir or Madam).