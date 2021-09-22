High End Graphics Card Stock 6900 XT vs 3090

FrgMstr
While I have been away from HardOCP for a couple of years now, as you might guess I have a lot of friends in the industry that I still talk to after developing relationships after over 20 years. I was talking to a buddy yesterday and he was going on about AMD having great stock on cards. I called BS because I see no 6700/6800 cards available right now. I look at Newegg Shuffle everyday and see about nothing for AMD. He told me I was not looking at the right product. He said 6900 XT cards were in stock in both the US and EU. Anyway, we got off the phone and I went to bed. I looked at Newegg last night and it seems he was right. I decided to spend an hour digging around this morning and getting more data than just Newegg, and well, he is about as correct as he could be. (Insert public apology for him here since I called BS on him. And yes I will send him a link and kiss some butt. )
The spread sheet link is a public Google doc here.
Some insight to what is here.
I am not going to discuss MSRP, because we all know that is a lie anyway. Market prices are what they are, we can whine about that all day long, but that will change nothing.
In a nutshell, Newegg has plenty of stock on 6900XT cards (as of typing this) and has ZERO 3090 cards in stock (except for Shuffle). Microcenter has tons of 6900XT stock around the nation, while having just a few 3090 cards at very few locations.
MindFactory seems to be the go-to nowadays for EU stock and pricing data on GPUs from what I read in the press, so I defaulted to that company for a quick look at the EU. MindFactory is more like MicroCenter here in the USA, but also has a huge online presence like Newegg. MindFactory has multiple 6900XT cards in stock and ZERO 3090 from what I can figure out on the German language site.
I put links in the spreadsheet for the MicroCenter store stock on AMD and NVIDIA as I thought that might help some [H]F'ers out if you are looking for one locally.
AMD is making a lot of graphics cards, and it looks like high end is its game right now. Like it or not. And that is a whole other discussion we can have.
Keep in mind YMMV when checking stock as we know these things change very quickly, but it seems that AMD has a huge amount of 6900 XT stock in US and EU right now.
Full disclosure, I have owned three 6900 XT cards since right after launch. An AMD ref card, a Sapphire Nitro+, and a PowerColor Red Devil. All have served my gaming household very well. So feel free to call me biased.
Static Image:
Live sheet from Google Docs with clickable MicroCenter links:
