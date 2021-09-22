High End Graphics Card Stock 6900 XT vs 3090

undertaker2k8 said: Interesting observations and 6900xt/6700xt are definitely attainable at many places. What are your thoughts on both NV/AMD keeping MSRPs as is (which as you noted is a lie), the MSRP for all current gen cards (besides the 3090/6900xt) is likely below cost given the component price increases in the past 12 months, do you think it'd be better if they just allowed MSRPs to rise in relation to cost? Click to expand...

I think at this point, I am not even sure why MSRP is given by AMD or NVIDIA, it means absolutely NOTHING. I think it would be best to do away with MSRP's being quoted my manufacturers. They have not control over retail pricing in US or EU as we can obviously see with our own eyes. The MSRP is a lie.