High End Graphics Card Stock 6900 XT vs 3090

FrgMstr

FrgMstr

Just Plain Mean
Staff member
Joined
May 18, 1997
Messages
52,173
While I have been away from HardOCP for a couple of years now, as you might guess I have a lot of friends in the industry that I still talk to after developing relationships after over 20 years. I was talking to a buddy a couple days ago and he was going on about AMD having great stock on cards. I called BS because I see no 6700/6800 cards available right now. I look at Newegg Shuffle everyday and see about nothing for AMD. He told me I was not looking at the right product. He said 6900 XT cards were in stock in both the US and EU. Anyway, we got off the phone and I went to bed. I looked at Newegg last night and it seems he was right. I decided to spend an hour digging around this morning and getting more data than just Newegg, and well, he is about as correct as he could be. (Insert public apology for him here since I called BS on him. And yes I will send him a link and kiss some butt. :p )

The spread sheet link is a public Google doc here.

Some insight to what is here.

I am not going to discuss MSRP, because we all know that is a lie anyway. Market prices are what they are, we can whine about that all day long, but that will change nothing.

In a nutshell, Newegg has plenty of stock on 6900XT cards (as of typing this) and has ZERO 3090 cards in stock (except for Shuffle). Microcenter has tons of 6900XT stock around the nation, while having just a few 3090 cards at very few locations.

MindFactory seems to be the go-to nowadays for EU stock and pricing data on GPUs from what I read in the press, so I defaulted to that company for a quick look at the EU. MindFactory is more like MicroCenter here in the USA, but also has a huge online presence like Newegg. MindFactory has multiple 6900XT cards in stock and ZERO 3090 from what I can figure out on the German language site.

I put links in the spreadsheet for the MicroCenter store stock on AMD and NVIDIA as I thought that might help some [H]F'ers out if you are looking for one locally.

AMD is making a lot of graphics cards, and it looks like high end is its game right now. Like it or not. And that is a whole other discussion we can have.

Keep in mind YMMV when checking stock as we know these things change very quickly, but it seems that AMD has a huge amount of 6900 XT stock in US and EU right now.

Full disclosure, I have owned three 6900 XT cards since right after launch. An AMD ref card, a Sapphire Nitro+, and a PowerColor Red Devil. All have served my gaming household very well. So feel free to call me biased.

Static Image:

1632333833819.png


Live sheet from Google Docs with clickable MicroCenter links:

 

Attachments

  • 1632333296430.png
    1632333296430.png
    174.2 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
U

undertaker2k8

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 25, 2012
Messages
1,421
FrgMstr said:
While I have been away from HardOCP for a couple of years now, as you might guess I have a lot of friends in the industry that I still talk to after developing relationships after over 20 years. I was talking to a buddy yesterday and he was going on about AMD having great stock on cards. I called BS because I see no 6700/6800 cards available right now. I look at Newegg Shuffle everyday and see about nothing for AMD. He told me I was not looking at the right product. He said 6900 XT cards were in stock in both the US and EU. Anyway, we got off the phone and I went to bed. I looked at Newegg last night and it seems he was right. I decided to spend an hour digging around this morning and getting more data than just Newegg, and well, he is about as correct as he could be. (Insert public apology for him here since I called BS on him. And yes I will send him a link and kiss some butt. :p )

The spread sheet link is a public Google doc here.

Some insight to what is here.

I am not going to discuss MSRP, because we all know that is a lie anyway. Market prices are what they are, we can whine about that all day long, but that will change nothing.

In a nutshell, Newegg has plenty of stock on 6900XT cards (as of typing this) and has ZERO 3090 cards in stock (except for Shuffle). Microcenter has tons of 6900XT stock around the nation, while having just a few 3090 cards at very few locations.

MindFactory seems to be the go-to nowadays for EU stock and pricing data on GPUs from what I read in the press, so I defaulted to that company for a quick look at the EU. MindFactory is more like MicroCenter here in the USA, but also has a huge online presence like Newegg. MindFactory has multiple 6900XT cards in stock and ZERO 3090 from what I can figure out on the German language site.

I put links in the spreadsheet for the MicroCenter store stock on AMD and NVIDIA as I thought that might help some [H]F'ers out if you are looking for one locally.

AMD is making a lot of graphics cards, and it looks like high end is its game right now. Like it or not. And that is a whole other discussion we can have.

Keep in mind YMMV when checking stock as we know these things change very quickly, but it seems that AMD has a huge amount of 6900 XT stock in US and EU right now.

Full disclosure, I have owned three 6900 XT cards since right after launch. An AMD ref card, a Sapphire Nitro+, and a PowerColor Red Devil. All have served my gaming household very well. So feel free to call me biased.

Static Image:

View attachment 397064

Live sheet from Google Docs with clickable MicroCenter links:

Click to expand...
Interesting observations and 6900xt/6700xt are definitely attainable at many places. What are your thoughts on both NV/AMD keeping MSRPs as is (which as you noted is a lie), the MSRP for all current gen cards (besides the 3090/6900xt) is likely below cost given the component price increases in the past 12 months, do you think it'd be better if they just allowed MSRPs to rise in relation to cost?
 
M

MrC4

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 10, 2010
Messages
1,502
Now, the real question is do I sell my 6800 Sapphire Nitro+ and "upgrade" to a 6900XT?

Thanks for the research FrgMstr!
 
FrgMstr

FrgMstr

Just Plain Mean
Staff member
Joined
May 18, 1997
Messages
52,173
undertaker2k8 said:
Interesting observations and 6900xt/6700xt are definitely attainable at many places. What are your thoughts on both NV/AMD keeping MSRPs as is (which as you noted is a lie), the MSRP for all current gen cards (besides the 3090/6900xt) is likely below cost given the component price increases in the past 12 months, do you think it'd be better if they just allowed MSRPs to rise in relation to cost?
Click to expand...
I think at this point, I am not even sure why MSRP is given by AMD or NVIDIA, it means absolutely NOTHING. I think it would be best to do away with MSRP's being quoted my manufacturers. They have not control over retail pricing in US or EU as we can obviously see with our own eyes. The MSRP is a lie.

cakeisalie.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top