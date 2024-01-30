High DPI mice

I have been using MIcrosoft intellimouse opticals since forever. have a stock pile of them cause I'm a south paw.
I'm trying out a a Corsair M55 RGB right now and I'm confused at what high DPI actually does other than seemingly jack up the mouse sensitivity? I am using the mouse on the lowest DPI, which I think is 800, because it feel most like the old 300 DPI or whatever an intellimouse optical 1.1 is. Making it higher just seems to be like i'm cranking up mouse sensitivity and acceleration and some DPIs don't even work, like the mouse is broken and jerking all over the place.
TLDR: What does high DPI do?
I'm trying out a a Corsair M55 RGB right now and I'm confused at what high DPI actually does other than seemingly jack up the mouse sensitivity? I am using the mouse on the lowest DPI, which I think is 800, because it feel most like the old 300 DPI or whatever an intellimouse optical 1.1 is. Making it higher just seems to be like i'm cranking up mouse sensitivity and acceleration and some DPIs don't even work, like the mouse is broken and jerking all over the place.
TLDR: What does high DPI do?