High core count Comet Lake's gonna run hot.

Maybe they should rename it Lava Lake.

A leaked slide (so take it with the usual grain of salt, though) shows the 10-10900F (not the K!) with PL1 of 170W and PL2 of 224W, using as much power as an RTX 2080. Note the PL2 was at an all-core 4.5GHz. The good news is you won't need a heater come winter. Also, it was running at 93C in Aida64.

https://www.pcgamer.com/intel-comet-lake-power-draw-turbo/

Can we embed twitter? (Edit: either no, or I did it wrong. Anyway, click through for screenshots.)

https://twitter.com/9550pro/status/1247542868668862465
 
Perfect! I need a new grill for this summer. I’ll check with Tom’s hardware to see if they have a new cook-off this year.
 
This is no surprise. All Intel's 8c/16t and up CPU's are insanely hot when their clock speeds go up. This one shouldn't be that bad compared to the 12+ Core HEDT chips when they are overclocked. The 10980XE being the worst offender. At 4.7GHz I've seen them hit close to 110c under full load.
 
