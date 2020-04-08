High core count Comet Lake's gonna run hot.

Maybe they should rename it Lava Lake.
A leaked slide (so take it with the usual grain of salt, though) shows the 10-10900F (not the K!) with PL1 of 170W and PL2 of 224W, using as much power as an RTX 2080. Note the PL2 was at an all-core 4.5GHz. The good news is you won't need a heater come winter. Also, it was running at 93C in Aida64.
https://www.pcgamer.com/intel-comet-lake-power-draw-turbo/
Can we embed twitter? (Edit: either no, or I did it wrong. Anyway, click through for screenshots.)
https://twitter.com/9550pro/status/1247542868668862465
