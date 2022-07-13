High capacity (48TB) windows server options (for dpm/veaam)?

So im midstream on a hard drive/server issue with our dpm server here so i've opted to start looking for a system that can ship and be here asap.
The old system was a 16 or more 4u chassis type setup (sas 12 GB/sec) with dual 1GB nic ports.. had a supermicro dual E5-2620 v4 2.10 ghz cpu's and 32gb of ram.
I'm hoping to find a prefab system, maybe even via amazon that could be set up pretty quickly and good to go. We run about 40 hyperv guests over 2 hosts connected via ethernet (gbe) and all of that data gets backed up (some 15-20TB overall).
Nas options arent ideal, but rather server options where i can plug in my existing (i think pciex4) card that powers a 2U rackmount lto 7 system, so there needs to at least be this option.
Anyone know of a few reliable choices out there that have that much flexibility and are in the ready to ship type state?
Thanks in advance
