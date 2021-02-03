High Amperage fans using PWM Splitter

GotNoRice
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jul 11, 2001
- Messages
- 9,943
I'm curious if anyone has any experience running high-amperage fans via a PWM splitter.
I'm talking about something like this: https://www.silverstonetek.com/product.php?area=en&pid=526
I use one already, but the fans I have connected are all rated between .20a and .50a. It works great with those fans.
But what about fans like these?
https://www.ebay.com/itm/293967917401
The hubs are great because they take power from a SATA connector instead of the motherboard header, but I assume the splitter still has a limit. Unfortunately I can't find any guidelines on what that might be. About 10 years ago I had a 5.25" drive-bay manual fan controller and tried to use a 120mm Delta fan similar to the one linked above. The fan seemed sluggish when cranked up to full power and after a week or so one of the capacitors in the fan controller died.
I'm talking about something like this: https://www.silverstonetek.com/product.php?area=en&pid=526
I use one already, but the fans I have connected are all rated between .20a and .50a. It works great with those fans.
But what about fans like these?
https://www.ebay.com/itm/293967917401
The hubs are great because they take power from a SATA connector instead of the motherboard header, but I assume the splitter still has a limit. Unfortunately I can't find any guidelines on what that might be. About 10 years ago I had a 5.25" drive-bay manual fan controller and tried to use a 120mm Delta fan similar to the one linked above. The fan seemed sluggish when cranked up to full power and after a week or so one of the capacitors in the fan controller died.