'Hi, I was given your name as an IT person from XYZ..' Ouch

All good points, advise taken a bit....

Have the server in the office, created a few VM:> Temp2012DC, DCa, W10LTSC01, W11LTSC01, VPN01.

Promoted the 2012 to PDC/Ops master, moved all the roles, moved the DHCP and File share to the physical server, created new printer shares (for W10+) on the physical server

Updated the BAT logon script to VBS as I didnt want to create any GPO that might blow up W7 32bit and the 32bit printers right now (printers on W7 were added by the logon script BAT file)

Demoted the 2003 server, then the next day cloned it to a VM on the new physical server (Disk2VHD) JUST to use as the printer server, shut down the physical box.

Chatted with the Insurance person who needed VPN....set her up with Tailscale (Ive never done it on a MAC, but learned LOL), found what office PC she was using...cloned that from 'SharonsPC' to 'PC-Gisell', she is able to connect VPN, then 'Office App' (RDP) to the VM..works faster than her physical she used to use lol

Cloned the 'Reception1' PC to a VM 'Reception5' so I can use it to confirm I dont break anything

Also created a few users :> Dumb Guy 1 'DG1', Dumb Guy 2 'DG2', ServerGuy456, WorkstationGuy789, ServiceDude1:: Dg1 is in the same OU as the current staff, DG2 is in the OU I created to better organize things, ServerGuy is the server admin, workstationguy is obviously the PC admin, ServiceDude is for backup stuff to run.

Few GPO created (google home page which was there first request even before any work started), common wallpaper, folder/file copy to PC's (for the wallpaper), some PC settings, workstation admin groups, server admin groups, windows updates, firewall policy



First time Ive worked with anything SQL related, but I was able to backup the current office DB server, ZIP the files, then copy them to my server at home (VM) and tst the office app install and DB restore, and client install process....took 2 tries but got it working !



TO DO:

promote DCa to new DC (its server 2022), move the roles over, remove Temp2012DC a week later,

Rebuild my spare laptop at home for a test seat of Win11 for them to use and see what they want to change, add, etc. Make any changes needed, then have him order some client machines (hes paying and buying, Im just OK'd the specs for him), Ill pick up when delivered and wipe/reinstall W11 Pro, add Office, VLC, Chrome.



Edit - going to log some perfmon info on the current office app server to see what its maxing at during the day, going with a VM for it is probably aok, just want to make sure