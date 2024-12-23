'Hi, I was given your name as an IT person from XYZ..' Ouch

dbwillis
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jul 9, 2002
- Messages
- 9,734
Got a call on Saturday afternoon from an unknown number, answered it and found a current small biz customer (Campground in VT) gave them my number since they were 'having a problem with there backup' and 'wanted to upgrade some office computers'
OK, got some basic info over the phone, made an appt to stop down Thursday
Its an eye dr office, dr is 72yo, small office of 5 users
No issues right now, but he wasnt sure on his backup status and wanted to get some new PC to replace the old ones....
OK, he shows me around the office, then the 'server closet', OUCH
2 servers crammed in a corner under a staircase, Cisco 24pt 1g switch behind them (covered with dust bunnies of course), decent 20' monitor in the corner of the, some black WD USB drive plugged into server 2, but power for it plugged into NOTHING, Comcast modem stacked on top of server 1, Netgear wifi router on top of server 2 (all wires look to be factory twist tied still)
OK
Server 1....he isnt sure what that does, but if they turn it off, the internet goes down...
Server 2...this is the newest server he put in when upgrading his office software (OfficeMate / Eyefinity)
desktops.....Dell Opti's...old as in they came with XP COA on them, but now run Win7 32bit
NO AV anywhere, his account is full admin everywhere, everyone else is user level perms (least thats good)
I get his signon info and poke around....Server2 is 2008R2 64bit, on a domain...Ad tools are there, but they point to server1...AH, OK, that ones your DC.....RDP to it.....
Checked out the Server1 hardware (pic above)....no raid, single 20gb drive, 100mb connection, first thing I did was plug in my USB and disk2vhd server1 to a file
Upped the domain from 2000 to 2003 and made myself a few accounts (ServerGuy203, dbwillis, DumbGuy1, DumbGuy2)
Checked out Server2....no raid, 500gb sata, 16gb memory, 2008R2, backups stopped in 2019 ! Plugged in the power and the drive just clicks...
I have a new server sitting in the box at home (Server 2022, Supermicro X10DRG, 2x Xeon 10c/20t ea, 128gb mem, 2x 240 SSD-os, 2x480gb SSD-vm, 2x240gb SSD-shares, 1tb sata-temp backup, 1 open bay)
He needs to have a VM for a lady in Delaware to RDP into to run his insurance things, and Id prefer to run a VM to run VPN software, then a VM or two for me to test GPO and logons, etc, so maybe leaning towards adding the HyperV role, but the new server is going to be a domain controller...I know its bad to add things on the DC, anyone done it ? That server will also run the eye dr applications...which I believe are SQL express related
Ive got the MS doc on upgrading 2003 AD to 2022, but Im kind of torn for having the new server run the office DR apps, file shares, 2 printers, then a VM for the DC *or* the server be the DC and run the office DR apps, file shares, 2 printers, then a VM for the lady to use and for me
Thoughts?
Cant go with ESX or Proxmox since the DR uses the GUI to change passwords if needed
OK, got some basic info over the phone, made an appt to stop down Thursday
Its an eye dr office, dr is 72yo, small office of 5 users
No issues right now, but he wasnt sure on his backup status and wanted to get some new PC to replace the old ones....
OK, he shows me around the office, then the 'server closet', OUCH
2 servers crammed in a corner under a staircase, Cisco 24pt 1g switch behind them (covered with dust bunnies of course), decent 20' monitor in the corner of the, some black WD USB drive plugged into server 2, but power for it plugged into NOTHING, Comcast modem stacked on top of server 1, Netgear wifi router on top of server 2 (all wires look to be factory twist tied still)
OK
Server 1....he isnt sure what that does, but if they turn it off, the internet goes down...
Server 2...this is the newest server he put in when upgrading his office software (OfficeMate / Eyefinity)
desktops.....Dell Opti's...old as in they came with XP COA on them, but now run Win7 32bit
NO AV anywhere, his account is full admin everywhere, everyone else is user level perms (least thats good)
I get his signon info and poke around....Server2 is 2008R2 64bit, on a domain...Ad tools are there, but they point to server1...AH, OK, that ones your DC.....RDP to it.....
Checked out the Server1 hardware (pic above)....no raid, single 20gb drive, 100mb connection, first thing I did was plug in my USB and disk2vhd server1 to a file
Upped the domain from 2000 to 2003 and made myself a few accounts (ServerGuy203, dbwillis, DumbGuy1, DumbGuy2)
Checked out Server2....no raid, 500gb sata, 16gb memory, 2008R2, backups stopped in 2019 ! Plugged in the power and the drive just clicks...
I have a new server sitting in the box at home (Server 2022, Supermicro X10DRG, 2x Xeon 10c/20t ea, 128gb mem, 2x 240 SSD-os, 2x480gb SSD-vm, 2x240gb SSD-shares, 1tb sata-temp backup, 1 open bay)
He needs to have a VM for a lady in Delaware to RDP into to run his insurance things, and Id prefer to run a VM to run VPN software, then a VM or two for me to test GPO and logons, etc, so maybe leaning towards adding the HyperV role, but the new server is going to be a domain controller...I know its bad to add things on the DC, anyone done it ? That server will also run the eye dr applications...which I believe are SQL express related
Ive got the MS doc on upgrading 2003 AD to 2022, but Im kind of torn for having the new server run the office DR apps, file shares, 2 printers, then a VM for the DC *or* the server be the DC and run the office DR apps, file shares, 2 printers, then a VM for the lady to use and for me
Thoughts?
Cant go with ESX or Proxmox since the DR uses the GUI to change passwords if needed
Last edited: