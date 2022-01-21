Hi, Bustbang reached out to me and said he received a message that he was "banned for running a business/storefront."He is asking if there is someone he can talked to to find out what happened, as I was in the middle of working a deal with him.To me he was always one of the good guys in the FS/FT area, and I have dealt with him since 2012, and never thought he was business, and a, wondering if this was an error or not.Looks like this happened just now, based on this current screen shot....looks like he was entirely deleted.I respect the rules and decisions, so I hope you dont mind that I am reaching out on his behalf. Thanks in advance. AL