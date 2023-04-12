HF FS/T scam - thoughts / a nod to the community

Earlier today a user account was compromised and used to scam me and possibly others.

Big shoutout to FrgMstr for removing the listing, banning the user, and contacting all the potential victims.

Also a nod to all the community who pointed out the sketchy seller using recycled images.

Unfortunately I paid quickly via Zelle.



My thoughts / tips:

Try to use PayPal G&S not F&F / Zelle, etc.

Contact your bank ASAP. My credit union was able to start a dispute. Although not 100% confident since it is Zelle.

Zelle won't help, but they will take a report.

Filed a complaint with FBI IC3.

Will also file a report with the police.

Alternatively file the reports with Zelle, FBI IC3, and police first and then provide the printouts / report numbers when making the bank dispute.

Print to PDF of conversations for support documentation.

If banks won't help contact the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), "a U.S. government agency that makes sure banks, lenders, and other financial companies treat you fairly."