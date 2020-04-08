Hey, we haven't had a nice benchmark cheating scandal in awhile, so here's one!

https://www.anandtech.com/show/15703/mobile-benchmark-cheating-mediatek

MediaTek--not phone vendors--is shipping in firmware a file that boosts CPU speeds in benchmarks. It's been detected in a bunch of phones from several different vendors, going back up to 3 years. When caught, they seem to have tried to hide what they're doing, rather than stop doing it.

What’s actually even more suspicious and we’re very lucky here in terms of catching this, is that these listings are seemingly in the process of being hidden. I had extracted the files out of my Reno3 Pro on its initial out-of-the-box firmware. Over the last few weeks OPPO had pushed a firmware update to the phone – and when at some point when I had checked something again in the file, I was surprised to see the benchmark entries disappear.


Did the mechanism get disabled? Did they stop cheating? Unfortunately, no. I don’t know where the entries have been moved to now, but the phone still very much still triggered its Sports Mode in the benchmarks with the same large performance boost. The entries weren’t merely removed, they were just hidden away somewhere else.
When contacted, MediaTek said, basically, in ten times as many words, they're boosting performance to show what the CPU is capable of, without mentioning that those results won't match what you'll see using the phone.
 
