Hey! Please help me choose a stationary server for storing data.

Hey!
Our company is considering upgrading to a more robust employee performance monitoring subscription. I was recently tasked with selecting a stationary server to store company data. But I couldn't decide which one was better. If you are using one of them, please recommend it to me. Or perhaps you could tell me which criteria I should pay more attention to.
Thank you!
Our company is considering upgrading to a more robust employee performance monitoring subscription. I was recently tasked with selecting a stationary server to store company data. But I couldn't decide which one was better. If you are using one of them, please recommend it to me. Or perhaps you could tell me which criteria I should pay more attention to.
Thank you!