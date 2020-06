Motherboard wise: it depends:If you're not overclocking, yes that motherboard will be fine. If you are overclocking, you will want something that is in the 250W range in that chart. I personally have the z390 Aorus ultra, and recommend it.Depending on your resolution, you will see the most benefit in 4k video editing. If you're gaming at 1440p on the 2080Ti you may see some increases in frame rate due to clockspeed. One thing I will say about the 9900k is make sure you have a really good cooler.