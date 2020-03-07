hexaquarks (sexaquarks?) if they exist might explain dark matter puzzle

Marees

Sep 28, 2018
Normal proton or neutron is a triquark (comprised of 3 quarks)

Physicists theorize that there exist oddball particles comprised of 6 quarks that could be stable & also explain dark matter, if they exist.

These 6 quark particles are known as hexaquarks but some have also referred to them as sexaquarks. One is from Greek & other from Latin. I don't know which is which (its all greek & latin to me)

A Deuterium nucleus (proton + neutron) has 6 quarks in total but it has a net positive charge. So it is not a dark matter candidate

https://www.tweaktown.com/news/71064/one-of-the-biggest-questions-in-science-may-have-just-been-answered/index.html


https://www.livescience.com/sexquarks-could-explain-dark-matter.html
 
