HEVC/H.265 Encoding

I am seriously running low om storage at the moment across my Plex servers. I haven't got funds at moment or in the foreseeable to buy larger drives so looking at converting from H.264 to H.265. I know that both the RTX 2070 & the Intel iGPU of the i7 8700 in my desktop are both very efficient H.265 HW encoders, but I am a little stuck with encoder settings for the codec within Handbrake. I have been converting at present using the Nvidia GPU and the settings left at same resolution, 35CQ on the quality slider & 128kbp audio bitrate in stereo AAC (not bothered about 5.1 or more than 2.1 speaker setup as majority of time the streams are to my iPad). I am also thinking about doing the same converting of files stored on the other servers of which one is using a pair of quad core 2.66Ghz (1333FSB) Xeon's, 56GB DDR2 RDIMM's & a 512MB Nvidia Quadro 350 (not HW supported for h.265 encoding according to Nvidia's site). Obviously not going to get anything more than cold treacle performance from this machine so not really wanting to use it unless last resort. The other server is my old i7 4770K, 32GB DDR3 & Nvidia 4GB(3.5GB) GTX660 (again not hardware supported for h.265 encoding). I have checked & the onchip iGPU of the 4770K supports Intel's QuickSync hw encoding protocol so wondering what settings would give the best trade off between quality & file size without taking forever to encode the source files. My main question is suggestion to the settings for it. Should I stick with the same as I am using on the RTX card or have I got some more wiggle room to lower the CQ setting to make the file size even smaller? At present a 720p 45 minute tv show encoded to h.265 is using between 150MB to 190MB. A 1080p 2hr movie is sitting at around 800MB. I am not seeing any pixellation during fast moving scenes or on dark backgrounds like some heavily compressed/very low quality files show on a larger panel.



Any suggestions other than spending money on bigger drives or faster GPU's?