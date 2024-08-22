Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era

  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3105440/Heroes_of_Might__Magic_Olden_Era/
So far it's in EA.
Heroes of Might & Magic Olden Era is a new installment of the renowed series of turn-based strategy games, where action takes place in Enroth, on the continent of Jadame, mentioned but never explored in a Heroes of Might & Magic game before. Traverse a vibrant and living fantasy world full of wonders and dangers, build magnificent capital cities, raise massive armies and clash in epic, highly tactical battles of heroes and mythical creatures.

Play solo with a new campaign, multiple single maps and limitless randomly generated scenarios, or engage in battle of wits and magic with other players — rivals or allies — in multiplayer mode. There is also an option to build your own story with the map editor tool, which you may make available to all the players around the world or keep to yourself.

Enjoy the challenge whether you are a veteran of Heroes of Might & Magic, or a newcomer to the series and the turn based strategy genre.


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VYW3z8L1L5E
 
Finding that fine line between nostalgia and great gameplay continues to mystify developers. Here is to hoping someone has some success!
 
Finding that fine line between nostalgia and great gameplay continues to mystify developers.
Well, it is Ubisoft who has owned the rights since Heroes 5 and 6 is technically called Might and Magic: Heroes VI. It doesn't even show up in Steam if you search for Heroes of Might and Magic, I had to double check my games list to find it. I think I tried Heroes 7 on Ubisoft too but I dont remember being impressed. Songs of Conquest is an indy game that came out a couple of years ago that came close to capturing HoMM3, not perfect though.

It is interesting to note that Ubisoft is listing it on Steam right away and not making it Uplay/Connect exclusive. Hopefully they don't put denuvo on it either.
 
Well, it is Ubisoft who has owned the rights since Heroes 5 and 6 is technically called Might and Magic: Heroes VI. It doesn't even show up in Steam if you search for Heroes of Might and Magic, I had to double check my games list to find it. I think I tried Heroes 7 on Ubisoft too but I dont remember being impressed. Songs of Conquest is an indy game that came out a couple of years ago that came close to capturing HoMM3, not perfect though.

It is interesting to note that Ubisoft is listing it on Steam right away and not making it Uplay/Connect exclusive. Hopefully they don't put denuvo on it either.

It is interesting to note that Ubisoft is listing it on Steam right away and not making it Uplay/Connect exclusive. Hopefully they don't put denuvo on it either.
All Ubisoft games purchased on Steam are played through Ubisoft Connect. Just buy it on Ubisoft Connect.
 
Cool trailer looks like they went old school. I owned a previous game but was stuck
 
Looks like it has been delayed.

FireShot Capture 014 - Unfrozen on X_ _The new and improved Necropolis Town screen_ https____ ...png



View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jgb9h4zkC4g


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PuJcFPZ-6EI


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OHj6N6-2y4s
 
I am in the playtest, currently. They have only unlocked Multiplayer thus far. They have chosen some odd design choices. Very cartoonish looking graphics, almost feels like I'm playing WoW instead of a HOMM game. Lots of pre release assets. The polish is very rough. Maximum zoom in to objects on the map has a blurring effect that is quite jarring. Factions represented are Haven (Human), Undead, Dungeon and Hive... Which replaces Demons... I don't understand it. They made bugs look almost cute and what the hell was wrong with the Demons? Lots of screwing with heroes and their inherent bonuses. In fact, there are so many to choose from that you almost can't decide which one to pick and the bonuses are massively variable. There were enough heroes in the original games... Now there like a hundred+ and that makes MP matches a dog to set up. Then there is map choice that people have to vote on that has no positive indication of who chooses what. Then there is race selection, I have never once been able to select human. No one likes the Undead and I got the Dungeon faction last time in last attempt.

  1. Multiplayer Coding is poor. Lots of De-syncs, lots of lag, lots of pausing and lots of hangs.
  2. I have never once encountered another player. No one has the patience to remain in the game for longer than 5 minutes. Hard to do especially if you don't know a faction. I struggled with location of structures in factions on screen. Even after newly building them.
  3. Faction layout is pretty in the Cities. However, locating the buildings is difficult. Took me a couple minutes to find the mage guild on screen in the dungeon faction and by that time the opposing player had already dropped.
  4. Magic requires unlocks. You have to purchase the random slop spells they issue you with resources that are quickly consumed in the beginning of the match building your unit structures. So, not only do you have to buy the mage guild, you must also buy each spell. It's such a drag compared to the originals that it boggles my mind why they did everything they could to SLOW DOWN progression.
  5. Every structure has 1-2 upgrade choices for units in the game. Some units have little to no variation other than skins. Detail is low. This massively increases time to play as you still end up scanning the stats of each unit choice prior to selecting them.
  6. Turn limits make no sense. They begin at 30 minutes per turn per player and escalate up to almost an hour after a couple rounds... I don't get it.
It sorta feels like HOMM. It just doesn't land. Auto resolve is either broken in your favor or it's broken in the computer's favor. I have seen both. No clear understanding of what the threat levels indicate for monsters and guardians. Getting your starting units wiped is commonplace. HOMM3 and all other entries are superior in a lot of ways. They were all easy to get into, regardless of whether or not they were a bit shit or not. This is a SLOG. It's unstable, in a poor and early state and ... no one online has had the patience to remain in a match thus far.

I would love to hear other people's thoughts. I, personally, couldn't wait for this to come out. I think it was a mistake to beta a broken MP build. The SP is where it's at for critically examining the game and mechanics. Sadly, the MP state of affairs leaves little time to enjoy the game's strengths or explore it's depth.
 
well, loved all the homm games....... was hoping homm olden era
would have better graphics then what these videos are showing in this day and age........

I'll still get it once the bugs are mostly fixed...
 
