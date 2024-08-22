Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era

Multiplayer Coding is poor. Lots of De-syncs, lots of lag, lots of pausing and lots of hangs. I have never once encountered another player. No one has the patience to remain in the game for longer than 5 minutes. Hard to do especially if you don't know a faction. I struggled with location of structures in factions on screen. Even after newly building them. Faction layout is pretty in the Cities. However, locating the buildings is difficult. Took me a couple minutes to find the mage guild on screen in the dungeon faction and by that time the opposing player had already dropped. Magic requires unlocks. You have to purchase the random slop spells they issue you with resources that are quickly consumed in the beginning of the match building your unit structures. So, not only do you have to buy the mage guild, you must also buy each spell. It's such a drag compared to the originals that it boggles my mind why they did everything they could to SLOW DOWN progression. Every structure has 1-2 upgrade choices for units in the game. Some units have little to no variation other than skins. Detail is low. This massively increases time to play as you still end up scanning the stats of each unit choice prior to selecting them. Turn limits make no sense. They begin at 30 minutes per turn per player and escalate up to almost an hour after a couple rounds... I don't get it.

I am in the playtest, currently. They have only unlocked Multiplayer thus far. They have chosen some odd design choices. Very cartoonish looking graphics, almost feels like I'm playing WoW instead of a HOMM game. Lots of pre release assets. The polish is very rough. Maximum zoom in to objects on the map has a blurring effect that is quite jarring. Factions represented are Haven (Human), Undead, Dungeon and Hive... Which replaces Demons... I don't understand it. They made bugs look almost cute and what the hell was wrong with the Demons? Lots of screwing with heroes and their inherent bonuses. In fact, there are so many to choose from that you almost can't decide which one to pick and the bonuses are massively variable. There were enough heroes in the original games... Now there like a hundred+ and that makes MP matches a dog to set up. Then there is map choice that people have to vote on that has no positive indication of who chooses what. Then there is race selection, I have never once been able to select human. No one likes the Undead and I got the Dungeon faction last time in last attempt.It sorta feels like HOMM. It just doesn't land. Auto resolve is either broken in your favor or it's broken in the computer's favor. I have seen both. No clear understanding of what the threat levels indicate for monsters and guardians. Getting your starting units wiped is commonplace. HOMM3 and all other entries are superior in a lot of ways. They were all easy to get into, regardless of whether or not they were a bit shit or not. This is a SLOG. It's unstable, in a poor and early state and ... no one online has had the patience to remain in a match thus far.I would love to hear other people's thoughts. I, personally, couldn't wait for this to come out. I think it was a mistake to beta a broken MP build. The SP is where it's at for critically examining the game and mechanics. Sadly, the MP state of affairs leaves little time to enjoy the game's strengths or explore it's depth.