Here's what happens if you connect Windows XP to the Internet in 2024

A Windows XP machine's life expectancy in 2024 seems to be about 10 minutes before even just an idle net connection renders it a trojan-riddled zombie PC
Using a virtual machine, YouTuber Eric Parker set up a Windows XP instance and configured it to be fully exposed with no firewall and no anti-virus software...so how long exactly does it take for malicious software to appear on the PC?...Parker returns to the PC 10 minutes later and, sure enough, there's something nasty running in Task Manager named conhoz.exe, a known trojan
He shuts that process down and leaves the machine running...within just a few more minutes, a new user has been added, plus a number of new processes, including an FTP server...so, yeah, within 15 minutes that's multiple malware processes and an entirely compromised machine with the bad guys having already created a new admin account and an FTP server running locally...Parker then traces the malware's communication to the Russian Federation...he speculates that the bad guys might be trying to set up a botnet or spam email server from his compromised machine...
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6uSVVCmOH5w
Using a virtual machine, YouTuber Eric Parker set up a Windows XP instance and configured it to be fully exposed with no firewall and no anti-virus software...so how long exactly does it take for malicious software to appear on the PC?...Parker returns to the PC 10 minutes later and, sure enough, there's something nasty running in Task Manager named conhoz.exe, a known trojan
He shuts that process down and leaves the machine running...within just a few more minutes, a new user has been added, plus a number of new processes, including an FTP server...so, yeah, within 15 minutes that's multiple malware processes and an entirely compromised machine with the bad guys having already created a new admin account and an FTP server running locally...Parker then traces the malware's communication to the Russian Federation...he speculates that the bad guys might be trying to set up a botnet or spam email server from his compromised machine...
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6uSVVCmOH5w