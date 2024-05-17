Here's what happens if you connect Windows XP to the Internet in 2024

pendragon1 said: do they still make those?! havent seen a modem only since the early 00s. Click to expand...

I'm currently using an Arris SB8200, which is a bare DOCSIS 3.1 modem, because I'm using a SFF Dell with pfSense on it as my router, along with multiple dedicated WiFi access points. With many combo units, you can usually disable the integrated router/WiFi and use them as standalone modems also if you wanted, but there is no reason for the extra hardware if you know that you aren't going to use it.But they are definitely less common these days, and probably only something you would buy if you know exactly what you need / don't need. That probably doesn't include many people who would plug it directly into an XP machine. Most people would just use whatever their ISP gives them, which 99.9% of the time is going to be a combo unit. That's why the article seems kind of unrealistic/forced.Using XP behind a router, you're probably not going to get infected automatically like that. But if you use the computer to do stuff on the internet, likely using an older vulnerable browser (since most mainstream browsers dropped support for XP already), that's when you would potentially run into problems.