Here's Some DDR5-4800: Hands-On First Look at Next Gen DRAM

Wonder how tight the timings will be: "It is unknown whether SK Hynix has already started to sample its DDR5 RDIMMs with developers of server platforms and servers, but it is obvious that all DRAM makers are aligning their DDR5 production schedules with CPU designers and other companies. At present, it is unclear when exactly the first DDR5 platforms are set to hit the market, but a good guess would be 2021. One of the first platforms to confirm support for DDR5 memory has been Intel's Xeon Sapphire Rapids, set for deployment in the Aurora Supercomputer. AMD support for DDR5 is unknown so far" {} https://www.anandtech.com/show/15375/ces-2020-sk-hynix-shows-off-64-gb-ddr54800-rdimm