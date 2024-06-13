Here’s my ‘problem’….

I went through my backlog and wrote down the games that I really want to get into heavily before I die, which hopefully won’t be anytime soon - though you never know (I had serious health problems last year… ugh).



Here are the titles that leapt out at me. I was pretty harsh too, only choosing the titles that really speak to me.



Currently playing Forbidden West and F1 2024. These two titles are occupying all of my free time at night after work.



Below are a few recently released titles that I’ve progressed somewhat in, but haven’t come close to finishing:



Cyberpunk Phantom Liberty, Ghost of Tsushima, Avatar, Dead Island 2, Alan Wake 2, BG 3, Diablo 4 and Returnal.



Next are are a few titles I’ve ‘looked at’, meaning I’ve spent about 15 to 30 minutes checking them out:



Fires of Rubicon, Lords of the Fallen, Ratchet And Clank, The Last of Us: Left Behind, Life Is Strange True Colors.



And here are the released games I haven’t bought yet, but absolutely will, very soon:



Dragon’s Dogma 2, Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, Outcast 2.



And here are the unreleased titles I’ll buy on day one:



Shadow of the Turdtree, Outlaws, God of War Ragnarock, AC Shadows, Stalker 2, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, Dragon Age 4, Avowed, Indiana Jones.



Let’s add Demon Souls and The Last of Us Part Two to the list.



We can also throw in at least six or seven titles that I’ll hear about through the grapevine.



So in total this is more than 30 games, meaning I could play a different game every night for more than month. But I also want to watch Andor, the Fallout tv show, Seasons 1 and 2 of The Mandalorian, House of the Dragon, Shogun, and about two dozen 4K movies that I bought but haven’t even opened yet. Also, there are maybe 12 or so titles that I’d love to replay, and seriously plan to. There are another 12 or so that easily could have made this list, but didn’t.



Where the hell am I going to find the time for all of this? The thing is… way too often I find myself wasting time on my phone, doing things like posting at this forum, or watching porn for ten minutes at a time. LOL. Or just sleeping. I sleep a lot.



It’s impossible to be bored these days. LOL.