Here we are months later, still no stock, and not a single 3080 that is less than $800 apart from the FE.

Really wish EVGA would allocate more to their queues. They could rack up so many new loyal customers if they did.
 
kirbyrj said:
And then also drive retail customers to other brands... I'm sure it's a balancing act.
They should not worry about retail. If they're the only game in town that will give you a fair shot at getting a card that will easily put them on top. I'm already wanting to buy from them due to being one of the best support/RMA but if they put more to their queues I'd buy the next gen from them as well no question.
 
Furious_Styles said:
They should not worry about retail. If they're the only game in town that will give you a fair shot at getting a card that will easily put them on top. I'm already wanting to buy from them due to being one of the best support/RMA but if they put more to their queues I'd buy the next gen from them as well no question.
You can't build brand recognition when the brand is nowhere to be seen but your own website...

I get what you're saying, but you have to try to keep everyone happy including the Neweggs, Amazons, and Best Buys of the world.
 
kirbyrj said:
You can't build brand recognition when the brand is nowhere to be seen but your own website...

I get what you're saying, but you have to try to keep everyone happy including the Neweggs, Amazons, and Best Buys of the world.
They can still be listed on their sites though. This is one of those rare opportunities they should take advantage of, otherwise they will still just be "another brand" to most customers.
 
Furious_Styles said:
They should not worry about retail. If they're the only game in town that will give you a fair shot at getting a card that will easily put them on top. I'm already wanting to buy from them due to being one of the best support/RMA but if they put more to their queues I'd buy the next gen from them as well no question.
They have to worry about retail when they likely have existing contracts to fulfill.
 
