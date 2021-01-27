Here we are months later, still no stock, and not a single 3080 that is less than $800 apart from the FE.

Digital Viper-X-
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 9, 2000
- Messages
- 14,236
What happened to all of those affordable 3080s that were within $50 of FE pricing?
Really wish EVGA would allocate more to their queues. They could rack up so many new loyal customers if they did.
They should not worry about retail. If they're the only game in town that will give you a fair shot at getting a card that will easily put them on top. I'm already wanting to buy from them due to being one of the best support/RMA but if they put more to their queues I'd buy the next gen from them as well no question.And then also drive retail customers to other brands... I'm sure it's a balancing act.
They should not worry about retail. If they're the only game in town that will give you a fair shot at getting a card that will easily put them on top. I'm already wanting to buy from them due to being one of the best support/RMA but if they put more to their queues I'd buy the next gen from them as well no question.
They can still be listed on their sites though. This is one of those rare opportunities they should take advantage of, otherwise they will still just be "another brand" to most customers.You can't build brand recognition when the brand is nowhere to be seen but your own website...
I get what you're saying, but you have to try to keep everyone happy including the Neweggs, Amazons, and Best Buys of the world.
They have to worry about retail when they likely have existing contracts to fulfill.They should not worry about retail. If they're the only game in town that will give you a fair shot at getting a card that will easily put them on top. I'm already wanting to buy from them due to being one of the best support/RMA but if they put more to their queues I'd buy the next gen from them as well no question.
Sure, that's entirely possible. But they could also re-negotiate. I wonder how much of a cut those retail stores take.They have to worry about retail when they likely have existing contracts to fulfill.