Here They Lie

I played this when it was a released for ps+, and, it's surreal, beautiful, horrifying, and, confusing.
I'm about to replay it. Has anyone else played it? What are your thoughts on the story?
I think it clicked for me after watching Mother! - a terrible movie, yet I see a lot of parallels between the two. The world has gone through a few iterations, and in the game you play a symbolic representation of the good of humanity, and are chasing a God, to convince them to give us another chance, while navigating a nightmarish Earth with the worst of humanity all around. This is from a couple of years ago, I might have a different outlook after replaying it.
