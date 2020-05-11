Here, opening a can of worms........GeForce QC.

So, it's been what? 14 years or so since the Dual Core processor came out and 2 years later or so the Quad Core but it's been since I started building PCs in 2000 when I bought a Riva TNT2 and here we are today with 8, 12 core processors BUT NEVER EVER has a Dual Core or Quad Core GPU ever been released or even talked about it.



And by this, I mean Cores.....not two GPUs in the same mainboard or two GPUs slapped in two mainboards.



For the stinking price of $1,200 flagship video card, s__t! I'd be better if it had more than ONE core, DIE or whatever it'd be called. Nevertheless.......