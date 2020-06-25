Help Z490 ITX Motherboard Asrock - MSI - Asus

Ranking

I'm upgrading my system just the ITX Motherboard and the Processor which will be a I9-10900K. but i cant decide on the MB i have been an Asrock fan for my last 4 builds but it seams like MSI might have the better board but im not sure, i think it comes down to the phases but i dont fully understand them. any thoughts would be very helpful.I use the computer for Acad, 3d Modeling, Chief Architect, PDF editing & gaming WOW - RDR21. MSI Z490 Unify (8+2 phase)2. Asrock Z490 Phantom Gaming-itx/tb3 (6+3 phase)3. Asus ROG Strix gaming (4+1 phase - twin)New parts listExisting build