Help Z490 ITX Motherboard Asrock - MSI - Asus

NOFEAR10199
n00b
- Joined
- Jul 5, 2016
- Messages
- 23
I'm upgrading my system just the ITX Motherboard and the Processor which will be a I9-10900K. but i cant decide on the MB i have been an Asrock fan for my last 4 builds but it seams like MSI might have the better board but im not sure, i think it comes down to the phases but i dont fully understand them. any thoughts would be very helpful.
I use the computer for Acad, 3d Modeling, Chief Architect, PDF editing & gaming WOW - RDR2
Ranking
1. MSI Z490 Unify (8+2 phase)
2. Asrock Z490 Phantom Gaming-itx/tb3 (6+3 phase)
3. Asus ROG Strix gaming (4+1 phase - twin)
New parts list
https://pcpartpicker.com/list/7vPhcq
Existing build
https://pcpartpicker.com/b/NQ9J7P
I use the computer for Acad, 3d Modeling, Chief Architect, PDF editing & gaming WOW - RDR2
Ranking
1. MSI Z490 Unify (8+2 phase)
2. Asrock Z490 Phantom Gaming-itx/tb3 (6+3 phase)
3. Asus ROG Strix gaming (4+1 phase - twin)
New parts list
https://pcpartpicker.com/list/7vPhcq
Existing build
https://pcpartpicker.com/b/NQ9J7P