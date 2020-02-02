Help with Windows 7 problems on two SSDs

C

carlmart

Gawd
Joined
Sep 17, 2006
Messages
609
Let's try to see if I can get some help with two problems I have had, with different SSD with Windows 7.

1) Problem 1. On one of my W7 installations, the program opens fine, but after less than a minute it turns the PC off. Can't seem to find the reason for it, as there's no alarm or warning saying what's happening and why it turns off.
As I have another User enabled on same Windows, I have been using it for now, to see if I can find out what the problem on the Administrator user is. Any ideas on how should I proceed?

2) Problem 2. It happened today with another SSD that I have been using since I had that problem mentioned above. There's a program I have been using for a long with all HDDs and SSDs, which is called Spybot S&D, free version. The version I was using was 6, but today, after a check run I went to Spybot's site to download version 7. Downloaded, installed it and run it. The problem is it deleted a lot of things and disabled others in the program. It didn't make a restore point to go back to and/or deleted the existing ones. I think the matter is hopeless.

So the problem is I now have two problems that might force me to a new fresh install. Before anyone asks, I need to keep using Windows 7 64 because there are some programs, video subtitle editing programs and others, that do not run well in Windows 10. I know that because I have Windows 10 on my laptop, so I did try to make things work and couldn't.

I think Problem 2 is hopeless, because that awful program certainly changed things. But I wonder what might be causing Problem 1 and if there's a way out for it.

Thanks!
 
ThreeDee

ThreeDee

[H]ardForum Junkie
Joined
Sep 5, 2001
Messages
10,723
What program opens fine? Is problem one a laptop? ..is it getting hot and shutting itself off? Some gaps in your description of 1) Problem 1.

The newer versions of spybot blow chunks .. I use to use the older 1.6.2 version for running occasional scans. Looks like the program hosed your setup
 
C

carlmart

Gawd
Joined
Sep 17, 2006
Messages
609
None of them are on my laptop. All on my desktop.

I think we should concentrate on what can I do to solve problem 1, if it can be solved.

It doesn't get hot or anything. It wouldn't be possible to, as it happens in less than a minute.

As a matter of fact I'm using that same SSD at this moment as the second user, with no administrative rights. It doesn't even get warm. So temp is not the problem.

Please tell me what should I observe or check to see what might be happening.
 
S

Sniper|3d-R|

[H]ardness Supreme
Joined
Oct 30, 2000
Messages
4,782
Clone the SSD to a new one and see if it still happens.

Something is not adding up here. There is no logs in the event manager?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top