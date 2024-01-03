help with Windows 10/11 and port forwarding

What I want: I want to be able to access the UI on port=80 on but on a 2nd PC.

setup info:
  • The PC running the service is connected to my router via a Wi-Fi adapter (DHCP IP: 192.168.1.12)
  • The 2nd PC (actually an MBP) is connected to the same router via Wi-Fi (DHCP: 192.168.1.*)
  • I have no problems browsing the internet on both PCs.
  • The app on the 1st PC is listening to port=9000.
  • Windows Firewall has been disabled on the 1st PC (https://i.stack.imgur.com/mOGPq.jpg)
things I tried:
  1. on my local browser, I can view the app UI via localhost:9000.
  2. With 1st netsh rule (see below), I am able to access the web UI via port=80 locally. Without this rule, I am getting an error on my browser (which is expected).
  3. Using the 2nd netsh command (see below), I was trying to access the web UI via port=80 but on a 2nd PC. I am getting nothing on the 2nd PC.
Any ideas? Thanks

Code: 
    => ipconfig

    Windows IP Configuration

    Wireless LAN adapter Wi-Fi:
    Connection-specific DNS Suffix  . :
    IPv4 Address. . . . . . . . . . . : 192.168.1.12
    Subnet Mask . . . . . . . . . . . : 255.255.255.0
    Default Gateway . . . . . . . . . : 192.168.1.254

    => netsh interface portproxy add v4tov4 listenport=80 listenaddress=127.0.0.1 connectport=9000 connectaddress=127.0.0.1
        
    => netsh interface portproxy add v4tov4 listenport=80 listenaddress=192.168.1.12 connectport=9000 connectaddress=127.0.0.1
    
    => netsh interface portproxy show all
    
    Listen on ipv4:             Connect to ipv4:
    
    Address         Port        Address         Port
    --------------- ----------  --------------- ----------
    127.0.0.1       80          127.0.0.1       9000
    192.168.1.12    80          127.0.0.1       9000


    => netstat -aon -p tcp
      Proto  Local Address          Foreign Address        State           PID
      TCP    192.168.1.12:80        0.0.0.0:0              LISTENING       3744
     (I've removed all netstat output which I thought were not relevant)
 
