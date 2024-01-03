help with Windows 10/11 and port forwarding

mrjayviper
Weaksauce
- Joined
- Jul 17, 2012
- Messages
- 91
What I want: I want to be able to access the UI on port=80 on but on a 2nd PC.
setup info:
setup info:
- The PC running the service is connected to my router via a Wi-Fi adapter (DHCP IP: 192.168.1.12)
- The 2nd PC (actually an MBP) is connected to the same router via Wi-Fi (DHCP: 192.168.1.*)
- I have no problems browsing the internet on both PCs.
- The app on the 1st PC is listening to port=9000.
- Windows Firewall has been disabled on the 1st PC (https://i.stack.imgur.com/mOGPq.jpg)
- on my local browser, I can view the app UI via localhost:9000.
- With 1st netsh rule (see below), I am able to access the web UI via port=80 locally. Without this rule, I am getting an error on my browser (which is expected).
- Using the 2nd netsh command (see below), I was trying to access the web UI via port=80 but on a 2nd PC. I am getting nothing on the 2nd PC.
Code:
=> ipconfig
Windows IP Configuration
Wireless LAN adapter Wi-Fi:
Connection-specific DNS Suffix . :
IPv4 Address. . . . . . . . . . . : 192.168.1.12
Subnet Mask . . . . . . . . . . . : 255.255.255.0
Default Gateway . . . . . . . . . : 192.168.1.254
=> netsh interface portproxy add v4tov4 listenport=80 listenaddress=127.0.0.1 connectport=9000 connectaddress=127.0.0.1
=> netsh interface portproxy add v4tov4 listenport=80 listenaddress=192.168.1.12 connectport=9000 connectaddress=127.0.0.1
=> netsh interface portproxy show all
Listen on ipv4: Connect to ipv4:
Address Port Address Port
--------------- ---------- --------------- ----------
127.0.0.1 80 127.0.0.1 9000
192.168.1.12 80 127.0.0.1 9000
=> netstat -aon -p tcp
Proto Local Address Foreign Address State PID
TCP 192.168.1.12:80 0.0.0.0:0 LISTENING 3744
(I've removed all netstat output which I thought were not relevant)