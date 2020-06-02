Help with which MOTHERBOARD I should buy. Thanks!

Hi!



I´m new to this forum and also have difficulties understanding hardware in general, I´m a visual artist working in VFX and 3D animation, mostly blender and after effects.



I recently decided to get a new computer. I´m making an effort to invest in a high performance one, within my budget. I already bought this parts:





GPU: GEFORCE RTX 2080Ti

CPU: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX, STR4, 3GHz, 24-Core, 64MB 33 Cache

SSD #1 : SSD Western Digital WD Black SN750, 1TB, PCI Express 3.0, M.2

SSD #2 : SSD Western Digital WD Blue SN550 NVMe, 1TB, PCI Express 3.0, M.2 2280

COOLER: Wraith Ripper Cooler Master Midi-Tower



Still need to buy 1)RAM 2)MOTHERBOARD 3)POWER SUPPLY BOX (its thats how it´s called?)



-During this year (if work is good!) I´m planning to buy 2 more GEFORCE RTX 2080Ti so in total I need 3 GPU sockets in the motherboard



-Im considering this RAM options depending on the cost of the MOTHERBOARD

1) Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 64GB (2x32GB) DDR4 3200 (PC4-25600) C16 to start with 64GB in RAM

2)Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 128GB (4x32GB) DDR4 3200 (PC4-25600) C16



So, my question is, which MOTHERBOARD you hardware ninjas recommend? Are my RAM options good?



Thank you very much!