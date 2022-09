It's been about 8 years since the last pc I built. And still using it as I type. I just bought a i9 11900K. And bought Corsair Dominator Platinum 32GB 288-Pin DDR4 3600. I have had it for about 1 1/2 months waiting for other parts. I decided to look thru the cpu specs. And I notice it said for memory use. To use DDR 3200. Simple can I still use the DDR 3600 memory?



Thank you for looking