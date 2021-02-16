Help with settings on LG UltraGear 34GN850-B

C

Creepin_D

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 17, 2000
Messages
1,189
I've had this monitor awhile now and had the refresh rate set to 100Hz because at the time I did not have a video card to take advantage of a higher refresh rate. I've had my 3080 for a month now and have been playing CP2077 with no issues. Today I decided to be a dum dum and adjust my refresh rate to 160Hz, which caused "halo" affects around NPC's, I then rested back to 100Hz, with the same affect in game.

After watching HUB video on this monitor, I set the response time on the monitor from Faster to Fast, and it helped with the haloing, but not I have issues with seeing multiple images with txt on screen while in game (see pic)

Just wondering that your guys recommended settings are for this monitor?
 

Attachments

  • CP.png
    CP.png
    1.4 MB · Views: 0
  • Settings.png
    Settings.png
    31.7 KB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top