Help with server rebuild

I'm rebuilding my 10 plus year old home server. Its will be used for Plex and backing up other PC's. I have a Norco 4220 case and plenty of hard drives. I haven't built a server or PC in 10 years so I'm not up on the current hardware. I'd like to replace the motherboard, CPU, OS hard drive, power supply, SATA cards (Need to hook up 20 bays), and memory. Please offer recommendations.



The server should be able to transcode up to 4 videos using plex. I'd like to build it so its capable to do more as I find things I may want to add down the road. Would be nice not to touch the hardware for 5 years.



What your thoughts on hardware?