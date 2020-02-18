Help with Seagate Constellation ES.3 3TB hard drive in CRU Drive Carrier for CRU Mobile Rack in Dell Precision T1700

scharfshutze009
I have a Seagate Constellation ES.3 3TB hard drive in CRU Drive Carrier for CRU Mobile Rack in Dell Precision T1700, but the computer says no hard drive detected though. Windows 10 says it can't find any hard drives when I go to manually wipe it to format it for gpt manually. Dell has no bios updates. AHCI is already turned on. Turing on UEFI didn't help either.
Dell doesn't support it anymore or at least not Windows 10 on it.
They don't even support the Operating System that came with the Dell Precision T1700 being Windows 7 Pro anymore and this is a good computer for about $300.
I don't see why it would need a bios update it's just a SAS hard drive using a SATA/SAS compatible drive carrier for a Mobile Rack.
I think Windows 10 is compatible with GPT partitions too, so that it can use hard drives larger than 2 TB.
This https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/windows-hardware/manufacture/desktop/windows-setup-installing-using-the-mbr-or-gpt-partition-style says to do this to manually wipe a drive and covert it to GPT, but it can't detect the drive with the list disk command:To manually wipe a drive and convert it to GPT:Turn off the PC, and put in the Windows installation DVD or USB key.Boot the PC to the DVD or USB key in UEFI mode. For more info, see Boot to UEFI Mode or Legacy BIOS mode.From inside Windows Setup, press Shift+F10 to open a command prompt window.Open the diskpart tool:CopydiskpartIdentify the drive to reformat:Copylist diskSelect the drive, and reformat it:Copyselect disk <disk number>cleanconvert gptexitClose the command prompt window.Continue the Windows Setup installation.When choosing an installation type, select Custom. The drive will appear as a single area of unallocated space.Select the unallocated space and click Next. Windows begins the installation.
I guess There's a bios update here or it's the original bios for whatever reason available for download: https://www.dell.com/support/home/us/en/04/drivers/driversdetails?driverid=kw1g5&oscode=w764&productcode=precision-t1700-workstation, but all it says it does is this and doesn't give any indication that it will helpell Precision T1700 System BIOS RESTART REQUIREDThis package contains the Dell system BIOS update. BIOS is a firmware that is embedded on a small memory chip on the system board. It controls the keyboard, monitor, disk drives, and other devices. This update addresses the Intel security advisory INTEL-SA-00233. The security advisory is a statement when a product is impacted by a security vulnerability and a remedy is available.Fixes & Enhancements- Firmware updates to address security advisory INTEL-SA-00233 (CVE-2018-12126, CVE-2018-12127, CVE-2018-12130 and CVE-2019-11091).VersionVersion A28, A28CategoryBIOSRelease date15 Jul 2019Last Updated19 Jul 2019ImportanceUrgent
Newegg says this about the constellation:SAS interface for enterprise environments, not compatible with personal computersand this:Sixth-generation drive technology with SAS and SATA interfaces for 24x7 reliability
I bought another drive carrier for compatible with the same mobile racks I used for Server Hardware support a class to help students at the University of Akron prepare for Comptia Server+ certification in Spring of 2016 with my Financial Aid refund.
I emailed the seller to tell them it's not working with my CRU drive carrier that compatible with SATA and SAS to see if they'll let me return it because I just got the hard drive on the 3rd of this month and the drive carrier around the same time.
Is there anything anybody on Hard Forum can tell me that will help.
