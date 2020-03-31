Help with Ram

Just picked up this pc https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c06318389 . Looking to upgrade the ram. It has 4 slots, 1 has a 16gp card in it. What are my best options for upgrading the RAM? I don't quite understand the ins and outs of the best way to set it up. It looks like it says it'll do 64gb, so I think I'd like to start by adding 1 more 16gb to the other Black slot, then eventually add 2 more 16gb to the red slots. Is this a good way to go about this, or is there something else I should know that I don't?