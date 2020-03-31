Help with Ram

S

SurgeRush

n00b
Joined
Mar 26, 2020
Messages
2
Just picked up this pc https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c06318389 . Looking to upgrade the ram. It has 4 slots, 1 has a 16gp card in it. What are my best options for upgrading the RAM? I don't quite understand the ins and outs of the best way to set it up. It looks like it says it'll do 64gb, so I think I'd like to start by adding 1 more 16gb to the other Black slot, then eventually add 2 more 16gb to the red slots. Is this a good way to go about this, or is there something else I should know that I don't?
 
R

Reaperkk

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 30, 2000
Messages
1,741
That's pretty much right, you can add another 16gb stick in the other ram slot that is the same color as the ram slot currently occupied.

Make sure you try and get the same speed, and if possible, make of ram.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Ignore Me
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
14,634
Yeah take out the Ram see if you can match it up with a similar stick it's Hyper X DDR4 2600mhz.
If you can't do that you might need to buy a whole new kit that will match all the sticks.
16 gigs of Ram is pretty good for much anything out there I only have 32 gigs and that is overkill.
Ram is really sensitive to the type of Motherboard you have sometimes it works othertimes it will never work.
Crucial DDR4 sport sticks are really good for compatibility for both AMD and Intel systems.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top