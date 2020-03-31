Help with Ram

Yeah take out the Ram see if you can match it up with a similar stick it's Hyper X DDR4 2600mhz.

If you can't do that you might need to buy a whole new kit that will match all the sticks.

16 gigs of Ram is pretty good for much anything out there I only have 32 gigs and that is overkill.

Ram is really sensitive to the type of Motherboard you have sometimes it works othertimes it will never work.

Crucial DDR4 sport sticks are really good for compatibility for both AMD and Intel systems.