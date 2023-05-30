Help with pricing

Xa3phod

I see a lot of people on facebook marketplace that are kind of scammy with gaming PCs. They say Nvidia GTX, but don't mention the model # and say how awesome the rig is, but it runs an I7-2600. I want to sell my spare computer, its not the best, but its very upgradable. What do you think its worth?
Ryzen 1700 (upgradable to a 5800X3D if you want, the Mobo supports it.
Mobo: Asus B450M-A - supports Windows 11.
16gb ddr3000 ram.
RTX2070 (MSI)
250GB NVME drive
250GB SSD
Not the best, but very upgradable. What do you think its worth? I prefer to sell as a system rather than part out.

Thanks
 
I would recommend parting out, the piece of most value is the RTX2070 Which should fetch $150-$200, The rest is only mobo/cpu, & Ram ,of that vintage anywhere from $80-150, your drive is worth $10, and you don't mention PSU or case. I would part out if you want it to move. Local is usually best to save on shipping depending on demand in your area.
 
PSU: EVGA 600W Bronze
 
