Help with overclocking 12600k, it doesn't want to stay at oc speed

So I'm trying to get the best out of my 12600k because reasonsI'm sure you understand.I am able to run it (GHz, per p-core) 5.3, 5.1, 5.1, 5.1, 5.1, 5.1 and e-cores at 4.1GHz.V-core at 1.29v.I have 2 problems with the above.Problem 1:When running Cinebench R23 single core benchmark, the 5.3GHz doesn't always stay at 5.3 and instead bounces between 5.1 and 5.3.Does anyone understand why? The temps never go above 60C (140F). The temps should be fine?Problem 2:When running Cinebench R23 multi core benchmark, all p-cores boost to 5.1GHz. The 5.3GHz oc is completely ignored.Temps at no more than 90C (194F).I tried setting v-core to 1.325v and had the same problem. Changed back to 1.29v because it's stable at this voltage even after the 10 minute test and runs a bit cooler.This little 12600k is meant to be a placeholder for the 13th gen i9 when it comes out, but I'm pretty happy with it.I'm getting 1970 single core and 19250 multi core results with the above overclock. But I want to squeeze every last bit out of its performance. If there's any help, I'm using Asus Maximus Z690 Formula.