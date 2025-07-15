Help with moving WIndows Boot Manager to new drive (possibly use EasyBCD)

Hi all, looking to finally fix my old SSD that has Windows Boot Manager on it over to my NVME. God forbid that drive dies so I want to this fixed without deleting anything on my NVME. I found this tool called EasyBCD which looks to be designed for this as I was nervous about running the diskpart commands and possibly screwing something up. Anyhow, in the tool, I went to Change Boot Drive and selected the c:\ (nvme). It then told me about the primary partition error. Upon looking at the disk in diskpart I see it shows Primary but has 16mb reserved partition as well. I am of course not wanting to lose any data so any help is appreciated. I also confirmed this is a GPT drive (nvme). Thank you so muchHere were the diskpart commands as well if helpful. I think what I am most worried about is the SHRINKING part. If anyone has more info on that i may be able to use that method instead. Also unsure the size of '500' what that means (mb?). Thanks all