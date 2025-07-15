  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Help with moving WIndows Boot Manager to new drive (possibly use EasyBCD)

RoachForLife

Oct 8, 2004
64
Hi all, looking to finally fix my old SSD that has Windows Boot Manager on it over to my NVME. God forbid that drive dies so I want to this fixed without deleting anything on my NVME. I found this tool called EasyBCD which looks to be designed for this as I was nervous about running the diskpart commands and possibly screwing something up. Anyhow, in the tool, I went to Change Boot Drive and selected the c:\ (nvme). It then told me about the primary partition error. Upon looking at the disk in diskpart I see it shows Primary but has 16mb reserved partition as well. I am of course not wanting to lose any data so any help is appreciated. I also confirmed this is a GPT drive (nvme). Thank you so much

Here were the diskpart commands as well if helpful. I think what I am most worried about is the SHRINKING part. If anyone has more info on that i may be able to use that method instead. Also unsure the size of '500' what that means (mb?). Thanks all

diskpart
list disk
select disk 1
list partition
select partition x
(select 465GB partition, x = 1 or 2)
shrink desired=500
create partition efi
format fs=fat32 quick
assign letter=H
exit
bcdboot C:\windows /s H:

EasyBCD

1752618146059.png
 
I ended up following the diskpart steps and was successful. For anyone that sees this in the future the 500 was 500mb. Basically it shrunk (without data loss) the drive by 500mb, then I made a new partition called efi, formatting to fat32 and then ran the last command to add BCD to it. Pretty easy actually.
 
pendragon1 said:
so what exactly where you trying to accomplish?
My old SSD had Windows Boot manager on it. When I added my NVME 2 years ago I never realized I had to add this as a partition. Anyhow it meant that my NVME (C drive) relied on my SSD drive to boot. The steps above had me create a 500mb partition to add efi files for BCD. Probably basic stuff really but was a new one for me
 
RoachForLife said:
My old SSD had Windows Boot manager on it. When I added my NVME 2 years ago I never realized I had to add this as a partition. Anyhow it meant that my NVME (C drive) relied on my SSD drive to boot. The steps above had me create a 500mb partition to add efi files for BCD. Probably basic stuff really but was a new one for me
kinda thought that, i hate how windows does that. if you every have to add a drive or clone a boot drive again, make sure to disconnect any other drives and windows wont randomly move/place it.
 
RoachForLife said:
Gotcha, good to know (I definitely left them all in). Thanks!
its based on how the board present them(order) to windows, i think. like my nvme is #4 or something stupid. so it always tries to put it where it thinks #1 is. its a bit special... no prob!
 
