Help with hard drives taken out of cold storage not detected. Data recovery please!

Hello,



I recently built a new desktop computer (AMD5, windows 10) and wanted to connect two 8TB HGST Ultrastar He10 drives. Unfortunately, they are not recognized in Windows nor in the Bios. The drives do not make any noise or vibrate at all on startup while connected to the PSU and SATA connectors. Other HDDs, SATA SSDs and NVMes are recognized without any issue. Additionally, because of a critical failure, I cannot use my previous desktop to see if the drives work there. The drives were not connected to the previous desktop at the time of failure. They were last used a month or two ago.



I've tried using old external HDD cases to connect and power the drives externally. Here they do spin up and make noise, but remain undetected, even when connected to a laptop.



Finally, when inserting the drives into my Odriod-HC4 which uses OMV, I see that the drives are spinning up and recognized by name. However, I haven't really set up the device beyond installing Open Media Vault (OMV) so I haven't yet figured out how to access or even see if there is any readable data on the drives using this SBC.



I have contacted HGST (Western Digital) to RMA the drives, but before I do that, I would like to retrieve the data on them.



Are there any things or software I should try installing on my desktop to help with getting the drives recognized? Or is my best bet to try to access the data with the only hardware that recognizes them, namely the Odroid-HC4. If it's the Odroid, is OMV a suitable tool to use?



Thanks!