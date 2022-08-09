Help with getting full xfinty speed on Router

upgraded my speed to 1200 xfinty bought a motorola mb8611 when mb8611 is connetcted directly to my computer I get 1200 to 1400 down when I connect to my original router Tp link
ax5400 speeds were only 900 down
upgraded my router to Zyxel Armor G1 Multi-Gigabit AC2600 WiFi Router - . 1 x 2.5Gbps WAN Port, 4 x Gigabit Ethernet Ports
, speeds are the same 900 ,tried 2 new cables the ones I used to connect directly to computer
both 1200 down ,I thought the Zyxel router with its 2.5 wan
I thought that would give me full speeds .
Can some one reccommend a New Router that will give me full speeds?
Thanks alot
