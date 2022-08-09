Help with getting full xfinty speed on Router

Baxter299 said: upgraded my speed to 1200 xfinty bought a motorola mb8611 when mb8611 is connetcted directly to my computer I get 1200 to 1400 down when I connect to my original router Tp link

ax5400 speeds were only 900 down

upgraded my router to Zyxel Armor G1 Multi-Gigabit AC2600 WiFi Router - . 1 x 2.5Gbps WAN Port, 4 x Gigabit Ethernet Ports

, speeds are the same 900 ,tried 2 new cables the ones I used to connect directly to computer

both 1200 down ,I thought the Zyxel router with its 2.5 wan

I thought that would give me full speeds .

How were you connected to your router? Because if you are connecting to your router via Ethernet, and your router uses Gigabit on it's LAN ports, then you are not going to get faster than gigabit... And if you are expecting speeds that fast over WiFi then you have succumbed to the wildly exaggerated WiFi marketing.The reason why a router might have 2.5Gbps WAN but only Gigabit on LAN is because more than one computer on the LAN might be using the internet at the same time.You could try to find a router that has 2.5Gbps ports on the LAN side also.