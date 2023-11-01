Help with connecting Nighthawk RAXE300 to ISP with VLAN tag id

Hello,



I'm trying to upgrade my local network to wifi6e and to do that bought a Nighthawk RAXE300. While setting it up, to my surprise, the ISP here (Quantum, formerly CenturyLink) required VLAN tagging to connect to their fiber device. The RAXE300 does support VLAN tagging, but it seems to only do that in bridge mode, putting any connected devices on the Internet. In the VLAN tagging configuration, it doesn't let me choose the WAN port and I'm guessing that this is because they don't support VLAN tagging on the WAN port in router mode.



So... I'm wondering if I can use a managed switch to solve this? I've never setup a managed switch or VLANs before, but I'm wondering if there's a way to bridge the VLAN with an untagged port on a basic switch, then connect the RAXE300 wan port to the untagged port of the switch? I'm trying to avoid sending this wifi access point back.