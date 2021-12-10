Help with components for 3080 TI gaming PC in NR200P case

Hi, I’d really like to build a high end gaming PC inside an NR200P case. I have a number of key components already, but I need help finishing the build in terms of getting the right MB, RAM and cooling setup. Here’s what I have so far:Ryzen 9 5900XRTX 3080 TI FENR200P caseI imagine this will run pretty hot, so I’d love some advice on keeping everything cool (and if I understand correctly the CPU doesn’t come with a heat sink either). I could also use some help being pointed to the right motherboard - I don’t need anything crazy there but definitely want wifi and BT built in. I won’t be expanding this PC much for capture cards, more USB or anything, so basic is fine here. RAM and SSD seem straight forward but advice there is welcome too.And then lastly a power supply that fits well in this case.I’ve never built a small form factor before so I’m not sure if I’m missing anything, but I’ve read cooling is important.Oh and last thing - I’d LOVE for this to have some really cool lighting inside! Lots of fans and RAM all have fancy lights so I imagine that will take care of it.Thank you SO MUCH aim advance for your help! I can’t wait to get started on this build during my end of year time off!