Help with components for 3080 TI gaming PC in NR200P case

Hi, I’d really like to build a high end gaming PC inside an NR200P case. I have a number of key components already, but I need help finishing the build in terms of getting the right MB, RAM and cooling setup. Here’s what I have so far:
Ryzen 9 5900X
RTX 3080 TI FE
NR200P case
I imagine this will run pretty hot, so I’d love some advice on keeping everything cool (and if I understand correctly the CPU doesn’t come with a heat sink either). I could also use some help being pointed to the right motherboard - I don’t need anything crazy there but definitely want wifi and BT built in. I won’t be expanding this PC much for capture cards, more USB or anything, so basic is fine here. RAM and SSD seem straight forward but advice there is welcome too. And then lastly a power supply that fits well in this case.
I’ve never built a small form factor before so I’m not sure if I’m missing anything, but I’ve read cooling is important.
Oh and last thing - I’d LOVE for this to have some really cool lighting inside! Lots of fans and RAM all have fancy lights so I imagine that will take care of it.
Thank you SO MUCH aim advance for your help! I can’t wait to get started on this build during my end of year time off!
