Help with components for 3080 TI gaming PC in NR200P case

Hi, I’d really like to build a high end gaming PC inside an NR200P case. I have a number of key components already, but I need help finishing the build in terms of getting the right MB, RAM and cooling setup. Here’s what I have so far:

Ryzen 9 5900X
RTX 3080 TI FE
NR200P case

I imagine this will run pretty hot, so I’d love some advice on keeping everything cool (and if I understand correctly the CPU doesn’t come with a heat sink either). I could also use some help being pointed to the right motherboard - I don’t need anything crazy there but definitely want wifi and BT built in. I won’t be expanding this PC much for capture cards, more USB or anything, so basic is fine here. RAM and SSD seem straight forward but advice there is welcome too. :) And then lastly a power supply that fits well in this case.

I’ve never built a small form factor before so I’m not sure if I’m missing anything, but I’ve read cooling is important.

Oh and last thing - I’d LOVE for this to have some really cool lighting inside! Lots of fans and RAM all have fancy lights so I imagine that will take care of it.

Thank you SO MUCH aim advance for your help! I can’t wait to get started on this build during my end of year time off!
 
If you can get the NR200P "MAX" variant of the case, it will come with a really nice 280mm AIO liquid cooler for your CPU and a coolermaster 850watt PSU. Really good startping point at a very decent price.
For a seperate PSU, I use a Corsair SFX 750watt 80plus platinum unit
For a separate cooler, I use an All in One liquid cooler from NZXT. Look into a 240 or 280mm radiator size unit.

Also look into getting new thermal pads and swapping it out for your 3080FE. If that isn't too daunting of a project for you it will make your card's memory run cooler and quieter. GDDR6x can run really hot.
I swapped thermal pads in my 3080ti FE and run an undervolt in MSI afterburner and it is shockingly quiet compared to stock.
 
