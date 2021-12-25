Help with build O11 XL + Z690 Strix E

Has anyone else got this same setup?Z690 STRIX ELian Li O11 XL dynamicEK 360 ELITE AIOHit a road a block on my new build.I am trying to install a EK Elite AIO 360 in a push/pull config on the rad as a top mount on the O11 XL dynamic case. But I cannot fit the LianLI UNI120 fans on the bottom of the rad, because there is not enough clearance between the Z690 STRIX-E motherboard heatsink and the EK360 rad at the top. Please check pic.Has anyone managed to install this push/pull setup at the top with this exact same hardware, or do I have no choice but to use only 1 set of fans in a push or pull cpnfig, or move the rad to the side mounting position on the O11 XL Dynamic case if I insist on push/pull?