Help with an older Creative SB X-Fi on Win10

I'm wondering if anyone had any thoughts on how to solve the Line In/Mic input issue I'm having. I am using driver 6.0.240.26 dated 4/26/2019. Win 10 has all the latest and greatest updates...and Creative's site shows EOL.



I have my work laptop using the Line-In to my main desktop for work from home meetings and using my main desktop speakers to cover both the main desktop and work laptop audio via the 3.5mm headphones from work laptop to the Line-in of the X-Fi.



The issue I'm seeing is that on boot and the desktop loaded I get high gain noise and static which is very notable (with volume level at 10 out of 100) from the right channel after Win 10 fully loads. It only happens on reboot and fine until the next restart. The "fix" is to right click the sound icon in the right side taskbar > Sounds > Playback > Select "Speakers (Default device)" > Levels > Line-In/Mic option volume slider / level / mute / balance.............. If I 'mute' it......the noise ramps down and is totally gone....then I "unmute" it ....the laptop sounds work as expected and there is no noise at all.



It is a simple annoyance but I can't seem to find any way to solve this issue. If I had a batch script at startup to "mute" it and then "unmute" it accordingly via a registration option....that might work....but I think the speaker properties dialog is what is sending commands to the PCB to fix some issue on the default load values of the card.



Anyone have any idea on how I could solve this issue or what the root cause may be? I've never updated the cards firmware, nor do I even know if it is possible.



Thanks,

Chris