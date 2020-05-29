Help with an issue with my 3700X and 5700 XT

Hi all!



Posting this because I was looking for some help. Hopefully put this in the right sub-forum



I recently built a new computer (specs in signature) but one thing I have noticed is much higher GPU usage in Chrome coming from the old computer to the new computer. As in, while playing video I'm seeing GPU usage between 45-55% (in task manager).... which is really weird on just video playback on Youtube. (attached a picture for reference)



Normally I wouldn't be a problem, but as I run dual monitors... I often have say, a video going on one monitor while I play games on the other. And in this configuration, I have noticed not insignificant framerate drops in some games.



My old computer was was a i7 4770K & GTX 1080... replacing the 1080 really wasn't a choice (it stopped working about a month ago) so I replaced it with a 5700XT which was shortly after I built my new computer around a 3700X.



Regardless, I do not remember it having this problem until recently when it started to run out of cores, hence the CPU upgrade, but now I'm in some sort of weird GPU usage / bottleneck situation as its got plenty of cores and memory to work with.



And now I'm not really sure what to do to fix the problem?



I was also wondering if the iGPU on the Intel processor was helping the GTX 1080 do stuff like play video on Chrome while I was playing games... and if so would it make sense potentially to switch to a 4700G APU when those come out?



Or is this purely a GPU bottleneck so the recommendation would be to purchase whatever new GPU comes out later this year that's more powerful?



Just looking for some thoughts around what would be the best options?