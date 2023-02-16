Help with 7900 non-X Parts selection

Finally time to move on from Sandy Bridge and a 1080. My workflow likely resembles content creation, mostly code compiles, some encoding and hopefully some light gaming in the future. My current monitor is 1440, don't game yet but would like to explore some stuff like Universal Sandbox and maybe some space exploration type games, but haven't researched to see what is out there yet. I want to keep this power friendly as this room is completely solar powered, I'm also 100% Linux. This will be my first AMD machine (aside from the System76 6800U lappy i just got a coupe days ago) since the Geode Days.



Looking for MB (any form factor), storage and RAM suggestions. I need room for a graphics card, 1TB of fast-ish storage and a x710 network card with enough PCIe for all. I'll probably start with reusing my 1080 as I don't see any midrange RDNA3 cards out yet, but look forward to dropping the 1080 and doing without propriety drivers. I will not be OCing but might want to take advantage of some memory tweaking. In the past I've had the best luck with Asus and the worst with Gigabyte but all of that has been long enough to reset the clock, so no brand loyalty. Don't care about audio as that is offloaded to a DAC, no onboard wifi and think RGB is retarded. So really just a basic board right?



What I can't keep up with is things like RAM, channels, interleaving, specific "B" chips etc and want to maximize all, hard to keep track of these specifics. 64G of ram, whatever configuration maximizes interleaving + channels etc.



Prefer to purchase from Amazon, no MC here in Indiana and would be quite reluctant to give Newegg any of my money. I'm also not stuck on the 7900, just seemed to be a good fit from my searching.