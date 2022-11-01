Help Tweaking RTL IOL TIMINGS in z690p asus

HeyThose are the timings. Don't know what some mean. My goal is to tight rdl/iol. Now. I know that some of em are Related to dimm slots. # of them.What is RTL init/max value MC0 cha- this is the trl/iol values? Rtl? They are on auto. No clue what they shoild be by default.What's MC0/1 and cha? Channel A and Memory controller? Plus no channel a2 for a reason?Then then rtl/iol offset for them. Again for no specific value. And why are there three commands: min/max/offset?Then comes same mode but MC1 INSTEAD of 0 and only 1 command.And which ones are rtl and IO?Afterwards come rtl/oil value for each dimm slot. Total 4 slots. Each slot with own rtl/iol config. Right?Need elaboration on these values beside em.