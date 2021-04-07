Help: trying to build a small ish ff server

So I have to build a high performance server that is as small as possible built off of AMD cpu. I work mostly with dental office so we enjoy the ability to user very low end cookie cutter stuff that is more than they will ever need. This client has a hard on for performance and names so he wants a beast.

But caviat can't be bigger than atx.

Something's it has to have

AMD, ability for 2 procs or one of the beefiest single cpus needs to be able to run 50+ remote desktop clients.

Large ram capacity

Will need to boot off an pcie m.2 if posible and i need to be able to add stata based storage along with pcie 4

Dual psu if possible



Any help is appreciated I generally.would research myself but I'm in a huge crunch on time.



Thanks in advance