Help: trying to build a small ish ff server

Ins0mnyteq

Ins0mnyteq

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 11, 2013
Messages
1,044
So I have to build a high performance server that is as small as possible built off of AMD cpu. I work mostly with dental office so we enjoy the ability to user very low end cookie cutter stuff that is more than they will ever need. This client has a hard on for performance and names so he wants a beast.
But caviat can't be bigger than atx.
Something's it has to have
AMD, ability for 2 procs or one of the beefiest single cpus needs to be able to run 50+ remote desktop clients.
Large ram capacity
Will need to boot off an pcie m.2 if posible and i need to be able to add stata based storage along with pcie 4
Dual psu if possible

Any help is appreciated I generally.would research myself but I'm in a huge crunch on time.

Thanks in advance
 
T

toast0

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 26, 2010
Messages
1,141
Dual socket takes up a lot of room, but you can probably find a single socket Epyc board in ATX. Max Epyc is 64-cores, which is probably plenty, depending on the desktop software. Take a look at supermicro, they've got boards and whole systems.

Maybe pick one of dell, hp, lenovo and see what they've got for systems with low lead time.
 
K

Kardonxt

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 13, 2009
Messages
3,406
Can it be deeper than ATX? We run supermicro chassis \ mobos and have had good luck. The pedestal units are typically only ~19" tall so they can be mounted on rails and put in a rack if needed. They are very long though.

We have a few customers running 50+ user RDS servers on dual E5-2630 V4 setups and the CPUs rarely come out of idle lol. RAM seems to be the more in demand resource. On server 2008 and 2012 most users never went above 1-2gb of RAM. On Server 2019 users seem to be using 2 to 4 times that.
 
Ins0mnyteq

Ins0mnyteq

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 11, 2013
Messages
1,044
no doesn't have to be, needs to be on amd platform because that's what he wants no other reason. but im seeing that most eypc can handle 50 clients very easily.
probably just find a supermicro board and cpu combo and build from there

any reccomendations?
 
