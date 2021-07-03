Help troubleshoot 10gb nic slowness

Ok so I have an old thread where I used old Mellanox CX1 cards. they have a proprietary port called CX4...well in this thread, i talk about it and get it working..so in all have been great but just last few weeks, i have had tons of issues with gaming slowness.I went to speedtest.net and am getting 525mb down BUT .03 up.. .8 up.. 1.0mb up...I swapped the card out, swapped cable out and still issues. Compared settings to my plex box that also has the same card in it and still nothing...So I reinstalled Windows 10 and nope.. still issues.Another weird part is while i can navigate the web, you dont notice the issues.. I can game (warzone - rebirth), that is where I start seeing the lagginess....I tried getting to my file server that has the same card in it and explorer wont show anything, so that was another weird thing for me to note...I just dont know what to do or try....I have an hp procurve 6400cl that my 10gb nics connect too, then they go to a brocade fastiron fcx648s that then goes to my xfinity cable modem and out..my plex box goes out and speedtest.net is 525mb down and 18mb up... the 18mb up that I expect....thus the issue is not my switches or internet as this box works as expected...From my plex to my server via iperf3 I get...C:\Users\Jeff\Desktop\iperf-3.1.3-win64>iperf3.exe -c riggsfamilyConnecting to host riggsfamily, port 5201[ 4] local 10.66.10.24 port 51235 connected to 10.66.10.66 port 5201[ ID] Interval Transfer Bandwidth[ 4] 0.00-1.00 sec 982 MBytes 8.23 Gbits/sec[ 4] 1.00-2.00 sec 1.04 GBytes 8.90 Gbits/sec[ 4] 2.00-3.00 sec 1.00 GBytes 8.60 Gbits/sec[ 4] 3.00-4.00 sec 968 MBytes 8.12 Gbits/sec[ 4] 4.00-5.00 sec 888 MBytes 7.45 Gbits/sec[ 4] 5.00-6.00 sec 1.05 GBytes 9.05 Gbits/sec[ 4] 6.00-7.00 sec 1.05 GBytes 8.98 Gbits/sec[ 4] 7.00-8.00 sec 1.05 GBytes 8.98 Gbits/sec[ 4] 8.00-9.00 sec 1.05 GBytes 9.05 Gbits/sec[ 4] 9.00-10.00 sec 1.05 GBytes 9.00 Gbits/sec- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -[ ID] Interval Transfer Bandwidth[ 4] 0.00-10.00 sec 10.1 GBytes 8.64 Gbits/sec sender[ 4] 0.00-10.00 sec 10.1 GBytes 8.64 Gbits/sec receiveriperf Done.from my gaming rig, I do see an issue initially with iperf3....not sure what is causing it...C:\Users\Jeff\Desktop\iperf-3.1.3-win64>iperf3 -c riggsfamilyConnecting to host riggsfamily, port 5201[ 4] local 10.66.10.51 port 61608 connected to 10.66.10.66 port 5201[ ID] Interval Transfer Bandwidth[ 4] 0.00-1.01 sec 256 KBytes 2.07 Mbits/sec[ 4] 1.01-2.01 sec 0.00 Bytes 0.00 bits/sec[ 4] 2.01-3.01 sec 396 MBytes 3.30 Gbits/sec[ 4] 3.01-4.00 sec 1015 MBytes 8.63 Gbits/sec[ 4] 4.00-5.00 sec 1.00 GBytes 8.62 Gbits/sec[ 4] 5.00-6.00 sec 1.00 GBytes 8.63 Gbits/sec[ 4] 6.00-7.00 sec 1.01 GBytes 8.65 Gbits/sec[ 4] 7.00-8.00 sec 1018 MBytes 8.54 Gbits/sec[ 4] 8.00-9.00 sec 1.01 GBytes 8.65 Gbits/sec[ 4] 9.00-10.00 sec 864 MBytes 7.25 Gbits/sec- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -[ ID] Interval Transfer Bandwidth[ 4] 0.00-10.00 sec 7.24 GBytes 6.22 Gbits/sec sender[ 4] 0.00-10.00 sec 7.24 GBytes 6.22 Gbits/sec receiveriperf Done.let me know your thoughts please....