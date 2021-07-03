Help troubleshoot 10gb nic slowness

TeleFragger
Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 10, 2005
- Messages
- 869
Ok so I have an old thread where I used old Mellanox CX1 cards. they have a proprietary port called CX4...
well in this thread, i talk about it and get it working..
https://hardforum.com/threads/starting-to-play-with-10gb-mellanox-and-need-help.1973101/
so in all have been great but just last few weeks, i have had tons of issues with gaming slowness.
I went to speedtest.net and am getting 525mb down BUT .03 up.. .8 up.. 1.0mb up...
I swapped the card out, swapped cable out and still issues. Compared settings to my plex box that also has the same card in it and still nothing...
So I reinstalled Windows 10 and nope.. still issues.
Another weird part is while i can navigate the web, you dont notice the issues.. I can game (warzone - rebirth), that is where I start seeing the lagginess....
I tried getting to my file server that has the same card in it and explorer wont show anything, so that was another weird thing for me to note...
I just dont know what to do or try....
I have an hp procurve 6400cl that my 10gb nics connect too, then they go to a brocade fastiron fcx648s that then goes to my xfinity cable modem and out..
my plex box goes out and speedtest.net is 525mb down and 18mb up... the 18mb up that I expect....
thus the issue is not my switches or internet as this box works as expected...
From my plex to my server via iperf3 I get...
C:\Users\Jeff\Desktop\iperf-3.1.3-win64>iperf3.exe -c riggsfamily
Connecting to host riggsfamily, port 5201
[ 4] local 10.66.10.24 port 51235 connected to 10.66.10.66 port 5201
[ ID] Interval Transfer Bandwidth
[ 4] 0.00-1.00 sec 982 MBytes 8.23 Gbits/sec
[ 4] 1.00-2.00 sec 1.04 GBytes 8.90 Gbits/sec
[ 4] 2.00-3.00 sec 1.00 GBytes 8.60 Gbits/sec
[ 4] 3.00-4.00 sec 968 MBytes 8.12 Gbits/sec
[ 4] 4.00-5.00 sec 888 MBytes 7.45 Gbits/sec
[ 4] 5.00-6.00 sec 1.05 GBytes 9.05 Gbits/sec
[ 4] 6.00-7.00 sec 1.05 GBytes 8.98 Gbits/sec
[ 4] 7.00-8.00 sec 1.05 GBytes 8.98 Gbits/sec
[ 4] 8.00-9.00 sec 1.05 GBytes 9.05 Gbits/sec
[ 4] 9.00-10.00 sec 1.05 GBytes 9.00 Gbits/sec
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
[ ID] Interval Transfer Bandwidth
[ 4] 0.00-10.00 sec 10.1 GBytes 8.64 Gbits/sec sender
[ 4] 0.00-10.00 sec 10.1 GBytes 8.64 Gbits/sec receiver
iperf Done.
from my gaming rig, I do see an issue initially with iperf3....
not sure what is causing it...
C:\Users\Jeff\Desktop\iperf-3.1.3-win64>iperf3 -c riggsfamily
Connecting to host riggsfamily, port 5201
[ 4] local 10.66.10.51 port 61608 connected to 10.66.10.66 port 5201
[ ID] Interval Transfer Bandwidth
[ 4] 0.00-1.01 sec 256 KBytes 2.07 Mbits/sec
[ 4] 1.01-2.01 sec 0.00 Bytes 0.00 bits/sec
[ 4] 2.01-3.01 sec 396 MBytes 3.30 Gbits/sec
[ 4] 3.01-4.00 sec 1015 MBytes 8.63 Gbits/sec
[ 4] 4.00-5.00 sec 1.00 GBytes 8.62 Gbits/sec
[ 4] 5.00-6.00 sec 1.00 GBytes 8.63 Gbits/sec
[ 4] 6.00-7.00 sec 1.01 GBytes 8.65 Gbits/sec
[ 4] 7.00-8.00 sec 1018 MBytes 8.54 Gbits/sec
[ 4] 8.00-9.00 sec 1.01 GBytes 8.65 Gbits/sec
[ 4] 9.00-10.00 sec 864 MBytes 7.25 Gbits/sec
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
[ ID] Interval Transfer Bandwidth
[ 4] 0.00-10.00 sec 7.24 GBytes 6.22 Gbits/sec sender
[ 4] 0.00-10.00 sec 7.24 GBytes 6.22 Gbits/sec receiver
iperf Done.
let me know your thoughts please....
well in this thread, i talk about it and get it working..
https://hardforum.com/threads/starting-to-play-with-10gb-mellanox-and-need-help.1973101/
so in all have been great but just last few weeks, i have had tons of issues with gaming slowness.
I went to speedtest.net and am getting 525mb down BUT .03 up.. .8 up.. 1.0mb up...
I swapped the card out, swapped cable out and still issues. Compared settings to my plex box that also has the same card in it and still nothing...
So I reinstalled Windows 10 and nope.. still issues.
Another weird part is while i can navigate the web, you dont notice the issues.. I can game (warzone - rebirth), that is where I start seeing the lagginess....
I tried getting to my file server that has the same card in it and explorer wont show anything, so that was another weird thing for me to note...
I just dont know what to do or try....
I have an hp procurve 6400cl that my 10gb nics connect too, then they go to a brocade fastiron fcx648s that then goes to my xfinity cable modem and out..
my plex box goes out and speedtest.net is 525mb down and 18mb up... the 18mb up that I expect....
thus the issue is not my switches or internet as this box works as expected...
From my plex to my server via iperf3 I get...
C:\Users\Jeff\Desktop\iperf-3.1.3-win64>iperf3.exe -c riggsfamily
Connecting to host riggsfamily, port 5201
[ 4] local 10.66.10.24 port 51235 connected to 10.66.10.66 port 5201
[ ID] Interval Transfer Bandwidth
[ 4] 0.00-1.00 sec 982 MBytes 8.23 Gbits/sec
[ 4] 1.00-2.00 sec 1.04 GBytes 8.90 Gbits/sec
[ 4] 2.00-3.00 sec 1.00 GBytes 8.60 Gbits/sec
[ 4] 3.00-4.00 sec 968 MBytes 8.12 Gbits/sec
[ 4] 4.00-5.00 sec 888 MBytes 7.45 Gbits/sec
[ 4] 5.00-6.00 sec 1.05 GBytes 9.05 Gbits/sec
[ 4] 6.00-7.00 sec 1.05 GBytes 8.98 Gbits/sec
[ 4] 7.00-8.00 sec 1.05 GBytes 8.98 Gbits/sec
[ 4] 8.00-9.00 sec 1.05 GBytes 9.05 Gbits/sec
[ 4] 9.00-10.00 sec 1.05 GBytes 9.00 Gbits/sec
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
[ ID] Interval Transfer Bandwidth
[ 4] 0.00-10.00 sec 10.1 GBytes 8.64 Gbits/sec sender
[ 4] 0.00-10.00 sec 10.1 GBytes 8.64 Gbits/sec receiver
iperf Done.
from my gaming rig, I do see an issue initially with iperf3....
not sure what is causing it...
C:\Users\Jeff\Desktop\iperf-3.1.3-win64>iperf3 -c riggsfamily
Connecting to host riggsfamily, port 5201
[ 4] local 10.66.10.51 port 61608 connected to 10.66.10.66 port 5201
[ ID] Interval Transfer Bandwidth
[ 4] 0.00-1.01 sec 256 KBytes 2.07 Mbits/sec
[ 4] 1.01-2.01 sec 0.00 Bytes 0.00 bits/sec
[ 4] 2.01-3.01 sec 396 MBytes 3.30 Gbits/sec
[ 4] 3.01-4.00 sec 1015 MBytes 8.63 Gbits/sec
[ 4] 4.00-5.00 sec 1.00 GBytes 8.62 Gbits/sec
[ 4] 5.00-6.00 sec 1.00 GBytes 8.63 Gbits/sec
[ 4] 6.00-7.00 sec 1.01 GBytes 8.65 Gbits/sec
[ 4] 7.00-8.00 sec 1018 MBytes 8.54 Gbits/sec
[ 4] 8.00-9.00 sec 1.01 GBytes 8.65 Gbits/sec
[ 4] 9.00-10.00 sec 864 MBytes 7.25 Gbits/sec
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
[ ID] Interval Transfer Bandwidth
[ 4] 0.00-10.00 sec 7.24 GBytes 6.22 Gbits/sec sender
[ 4] 0.00-10.00 sec 7.24 GBytes 6.22 Gbits/sec receiver
iperf Done.
let me know your thoughts please....