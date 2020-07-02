Help Testing LED RGB 4 pin Light Strip with Multimeter

If the system is 12V and 5 Amps, if you reverse the polarity, nothing happens bad, the lights just don't come on. The 12V black is positive and the RGB are cosidered negative, since the LEDS are all wired to the same 12V circuit. Given #2, I can test the amps by putting the multimeter inbetween the power source (12V wire) and the RGB wires? Testing continuity using the 12V wire will show a fault in any of the LEDs/wiring, whereas testing continuity on the RGB wires will only show a fault with the specific color of each LED, but a; LEDS of that color on the strip (so I could find a fault in the green, but not red )? What happens if you bridge the 12V wire with one of the RGB wires?

If anyone has any electronics experience and knowledge of how LED light strips work, I'd really appreciate some help testing some strips I have for shorts etc. I just ordered a controller and power brick and my mulitimter will be here tonight. Before I plug in the power and controller, I want to test the strips.I've researched how the strips work as best I can, and this is what I came up with:What I'm testing:12V RGB 4 pin strip lightsPlease correct where wrong:Thanks.