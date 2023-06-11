HELP - Stuck In GNU GRUB After Removing Ubuntu

jfespinoza
Weaksauce
- Joined
- Feb 4, 2007
- Messages
- 112
I tried reinstalling Windows over Ubuntu and it cleared the drive but failed to install Windows and now I'm stuck with this. I followed a couple of tutorials online but nothing seems to work. I typed the whole "ls" command to find the usb with the windows installer and tried "chainloading" the efi file but still nada. Really need to get this thing back up and running on some type of windows and then I can install Tiny11.
PC is a Chuwi HeroBox Mini N5100
PC is a Chuwi HeroBox Mini N5100