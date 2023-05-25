Help setting up APs with a Router + separate DNS and DHCP server

Hi gang, so a bit ago I put my old ass routers on my network to get some range close to the cement walls. All was good, hooked my wifi bulbs to them etc. I used some guides to connect my DDWRT old routers and set as APs. Just today I was working on doing static IPs for all of my wifi devices, ran into an issue that my TP Link router, in their infinite wisdom, chose to limit the amount of static IPs to 64. Anyhow I was already using Pihole on a Rasberry Pi and saw it had a DHCP server, so I switched it over and generally working well, except these side APs.



So basically I have my TP Link Router, then the Raspberry Pi which does DNS and DHCP.



I went into the AP for for both Gateway and Local DNS I changed the values to point to the Rasberry Pi itself thinking that would fix the problem. Oddly enough some of the bulbs work, as do the items on Ethernet to them (I have 1 device on ethernet), but some do not. When I try to connect over wifi with my phone it tries to connect but then reverts back to my other TP Link wifi. My best guess is it doesnt know what to do with my IP perhaps? Maybe that is working right I really dont know. It will sometimes say the wifi password is wrong even though I double and triple checked it. Also worth noting its set to WPA2 Personal, with AES. Again, all just very odd, if anyone has any thoughts on what to do here I would be interested. Thanks