help setting up 11400f on gigabyte b560

ecologist

n00b
Jun 26, 2021
10
hi all,

trying to get the most of this locked 11400f and set it up properly. I've already enabled xmp to 3200nhz and set power limits to unlimited using intel xtu.

1. is it possible to lock all cores to 4.4ghz on the b560 or z590 platform (i.e. use MCE on the locked 11400f)?
the b560 will not allow manually setting core ratios beyond their locked numbers (42x all core, 43x 2 cores, 44x single core), but it will allow setting their turbo ratio to 44x, however this appears to have no effect.

2. if 1 is possible, can this also be coupled with a BCLK of 102.9mhz to give 44x102.9= 4.5 ghz?

3. MCE is not available on gigabyte b560, is it available on asus, msi or asrock? (I have seen it available on asus tuf b560 but does it work?)

4. option to set BCLK is not available on gigabyte b560, is it available on asus, msi or asrock?

5. the aurous pro comes with a bclk of 99.75mhz, is there a way to set it to 100mhz?

6. does b560 support memory overclocking beyond 3200mhz with a 11400f

is there anything else I should set up/change in BIOS for this cpu?
 
mda

2[H]4U
Mar 23, 2011
2,083
1. Not possible. You need a K CPU and a Z series board to do this.

2. Bclk overclock is probably possible, depending on your board. I have read about some B460 boards that have it.

3. Better to check the motherboard manual for the board you are considering. Hard to blanket tell you that [brand]'s boards will/not

4 and 5. If you can't set the Bclk on your board, probably not. You're splitting hairs over .25 bclk though. If you wanted max clock speed, you should sell this and get a Z series board and a 11600K :)

6. Not sure, but you can test this though. Try to set it to 3266. If it boots and you can verify this with CPU-Z or something, then it works.

7. ERP/S4/S5 power modes to save a little power I guess. Fan curves if you need/want it.
 
