Help! Screen Resolution changed to 1024x768 on a 4K

Hello all,

My RTX 4090 was working fine for the past week or so, but all of a sudden I am only getting 1024x768 or 800x600 choices. This is on Windows 11 Home. This is on a Sony BRAVIA 55" OLED Display (XR-55A80K) 4K @ 120Hz



EDIT:

I think its the stupid AVSTAR 8K HDMI 2.1 Switch that I am using: I am sick and tired of it constantly flickering black screen in the middle of a game. I have even swapped the cables (highest 8K quality) still doing it, and NOW this resolution issue (which is FIXED by the way, as the second I turned off my other PC (connected to the same switch) it fixed the resolution issue.



Could it be the size of the HDMI cables that I am using? (10')