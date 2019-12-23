help save my low end H110 motherboard!!!

(IF YOU DONT CARE ABOUT THE INTO SKIP TO PARAGRAPH 3 NOW) Ok so heres the deal, just made an account on the [H], have read a lot of threads on here and really consider y'all to be the last line of defense in terms of 'can this be done' or 'what happens id I...' that said ive read a bunch of flaming replies as well so please cut me a break I am trying to hone my tech repair (read necromancy) skills, I have a working machine, this is not super urgent or 'please my games don't work and im about to pull my hair out' type thing... here goes MSI, H110m gaming motherboard, acquired from a young fellow named larry who gave up on it due to it not overclocking, as well as him damaging it.. finally got around to it and unbent several LGA pins two nights ago, popped a spare Celeron CPU in there, moved on to the USB 3.0 header, Pin 1 (Vbus) had been snapped off (I should have just left it alone!!) pryed the little plastic header surround off to get at the snapped pin and in the process I messed up three little bits on the motherboard!! one is a small gold colored rectangle (resistor maybe) the other two are black rectangles (polyswitch maybe?) (all three are the absolute smallest class of smds on the board maybe .5mmx1mm) ended up repairing my dads old weller soldering gun in the process and pulled the snapped pin out and replaced it with an IDE pin from a much older dead motherboard, that at least went well finally got the little gold rectangle to stick back in its spot and nudged if with my tiny flat blade to make sure it was holding (PARAGRAPH 3) ok so I plugged it in (known good PSU) and wagered a cpu and ram stick and then screwdriver bridged the jfp pins getting error 'overcurrent detected on your usb device, system shutting down in 10, 9.... ' so I tried to mess with it some more and then some more, no dice is there any way to simply break this circuit or some such!? at this point I have given up on the usb3.0 header working and just want to bypass this error if possible!! this motherboard was dirt cheap so I have no qualms about snipping, melting, chiseling lol!!! more than anything I just want to learn more about how to persevere in these situations, limited functionality is better than no functionality, and a motherboard in the hand is worth two in the bush. I can post pics if need be, Help save my Baby!!! I have a radical modded case waiting to accept, stayed up all last night doing custom woodgrain finish work... OMG!!!!!! thanks so much happy holidays All!